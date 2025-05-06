ADVERTISEMENT

Felix Ojo update (Tuesday 3:15 p.m.)

Five-star OL Felix Ojo has now completed three official visits (Ole Miss, Texas Tech, Colorado) but in doing the Everything/Everywhere column this week, I noticed there really hadn't been many (any?) updates since those visits.

I was able to catch up with Ojo last night for a quick conversation. I'll have more from the Mansfield Lake Ridge throughout the week (including in tomorrow's Rumor Mill), but some highlights ...

The highlight of the Ole Miss visit, Ojo said, was simply spending time with the players and talking scheme with the coaches.

The highlight of the Texas Tech visit, according to Ojo, was the facilities. He said Tech told him they literally have the biggest facility in all of college football right now (someone fact check that!).

As for last weekend's Colorado visit, Ojo said it was the most beautiful place he's seen so far, and he also enjoyed talking with the coaches and hearing how they see him fitting in their offense.

Up next is a visit to Florida in a couple of weeks. Then he'll take an OV to Ohio State in late may, followed by June OVs to Michigan, Texas and Oklahoma.

Ojo did say the three OVs he's taken are helping him get some clarity on what he really wants in a program. Of those three visits, he said they would all rank pretty even.

I still like Texas' position in this one, but as I've said for a while, this one is far from a slam dunk for the Longhorns.
 
Latest posts

