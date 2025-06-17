FINALLY... the 2026 LSR Top 100 is updated (where are all the bad ass prospects?)

I'm going to raise my hand and just admin that it's long overdue. Blame my schedule. Blame ON3 buying Rivals. Blame the admin being down for a week and me assuming no one at Rivals would fix it because everyone is on senior skip day and it turns out.... all I had to do was ask.But it'd done. The update to the 2026 LSR Top 100 is complete.The good news is that not a ton changed, which says a lot about how I feel about my early evals (I had Kohen Brown as a state top 20 type guy back in December). 8 of the top 10 guys in the state from January are still in the top 10 and the two that moved in were No.11 and No.17, respectively in the last update.I think the thing that stands out the most... AGAIN... is just how few elite prospects I think exist in the state of Texas this year. Right now I have 9 of them... three of which are running backs not committed to Texas. That leaves six other dudes (2 OL, 2 Ath, 1 QB (committed to Houston) and one edge) that are out there to be collected.Interestingly enough, the services are mostly in agreement. Only 9 players in the state of Texas are currently rated as national Top 70 prospects by multiple services, 9 of which are ranked in my personal Top 10.Let's take a look at the Top 10Moved up from No.5 to No.1, which is what I've been telling people for monthg would happen. Slaam dunk, no doubt about it for me.Stayed exactly where he was in the last update at No.2. I love the kid. 5-star gradeHenderson stayed exactly where he previously was at No.3 5-star grade. Can't believe he seems content with Houston.Stayed exactly where he was in the last update at No.4. His frame screams future NFL player.5-star game in a 4-star frame. I think he's a super blue chip interior line prospect in the vein of a Justin Blalock.Moved up one spot from No.6. My favorite back in the class.Moved down one spot. Kind of weird that Texas has just stayed completely away from him.Moved up one spot to No.8. A&M landed a big-timer today.Kind of out of sight, out of mind, but he's a tremendous prospect.******That's it for me with super blue chips. My breakdown kind of works like this...5-star (1-4)High 4 star (5-9)Mid 4 star (10-18)Low four-star + (19-30)Low 4 star/High 3 star (31-100)So, far the commitment breakdowns look like this:Top 10 (what matters the most)Undecided - 5Houston - 1Notre Dame - 1Oregon - 1Texas A&M - 1USC - 1Top 25Undecided - 15Texas - 3Baylor - 1Houston - 1Notre Dame - 1Oregon - 1SMU - 1Texas A&M - 1USC - 1Top 50Undecided - 15Texas - 4SMU - 3Texas A&M - 3Arkansas - 2Baylor - 2Arizona State - 1Houston - 1Michigan - 1Notre Dame - 1Oklahoma - 1Oregon - 1Stanford - 1TCU - 1USC - 1