Former Cal TE Jack Endries expected to visit Texas after entering the portal on Wednesday

Former Cal tight end Jack Endries, who officially entered the transfer portal on Monday afternoon, is expected to visit Texas, a source has confirmed. Pete Thamel was first to report.A former walk-on, Endries is expected to be one of the more highly-sought-after prospects in the spring portal window after a logging a combined 91 catches and 1,031 yards and four touchdowns in his two seasons at Cal.Endries was Cal’s leading receiver in 2024, catching 56 passes for 623 yards and two touchdowns. Those efforts helped Endries earn honorable-mention All-ACC honors. Pro Football Focus recently ranked Endries as the second-best returning tight end in the country for 2025, behind only Vanderbilt’s Eli Stowers.A three-star prospect out of Danville (CA) Monte vista in the 2022 class, the 6-4, 240-pound Endries would fill a major need for the Longhorns at the tight end spot, that is lacking of experienced playmakers.