Futurecast Friday: Texas Two Steps into a Big Official Visit Weekend

CodyCarpentier
every Like is another C.J. Baxter rushing yard
Staff
-
Nov 25, 2023
-
- 4,964
-
- 12,196
-
- 113
Here is the 2nd iteration of "Futurecast Fridays". The purpose of this piece, which is different from Jason's Recruiting Board updates on Thursdays, it is to digest things from other Rivals teamsites, National Analysts, and sources around recruiting. One thing I will always do is stay transparent with you and Bayesian in the process - many may not feel complete confidence in a selection and prefer to wait it out until things become crystal clear. I take the approach of reading between the lines, listening to as many shows/people as possible, and projecting in certain situations. I might change a Futurecast a time or two, but that's what makes this process so great; sometimes the players are in that same boat.
Since relegating my "fan" futurecast status to "analyst", I'm sitting at a record of 30-9 (76.9%), Before that, while just playing around as a "fan", I was hitting at a much poorer rate of 59.1% dating back to 2023.
1) Aaron Thomas, OT - Phoenix, AZ (Futurecast: Texas A&M) - (6/16/25)
Thomas recently released a Top 5 with Ohio State, Florida State, Texas, Washington and Texas A&M included. He was originally scheduled to be in Austin last weekend for an Official Visit, but when I reached out about a potential reschedule and to dig a little deeper, it sounded like the two parties were a bit separated. Thomas was excited to get to College Station this weekend, and it's not hard to see the success that A&M has had this summer in recruiting, helping get Thomas to commit. Reminder, they do only have One committed Offensive Lineman (Roseborough) as of today.
Thomas is currently planning to Commit on June 25th, but I could see it coming this weekend in College Station.
2) Calvin Thomas, LB - Cypress Ranch, TX (Futurecast: Texas) - (6/13/25)
