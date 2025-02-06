Georgia Tech hires Blake Gideon

Anwar Richardson
Well-Known Member
Staff
-
- Apr 24, 2014
-
- 35,400
-
- 166,513
-
- 113
I can confirm that Georgia Tech has hired Texas safeties coach Blake Gideon as its new defensive coordinator. 247 was the first to report the news.
I was told Gideon was recently interviewed, but it was hard to know where Gideon ranked on Georgia Tech's list. However, Gideon killed it during the interview and landed the job.
I asked a source how big of a loss this is and was told, "It's definitely a loss. I think it's something that we have to rise to the occasion to fill."
Behind-the-scenes, Gideon is viewed as a great evaluator of talent.
We will keep you posted.
I was told Gideon was recently interviewed, but it was hard to know where Gideon ranked on Georgia Tech's list. However, Gideon killed it during the interview and landed the job.
I asked a source how big of a loss this is and was told, "It's definitely a loss. I think it's something that we have to rise to the occasion to fill."
Behind-the-scenes, Gideon is viewed as a great evaluator of talent.
We will keep you posted.