Georgia Tech hires Blake Gideon

I can confirm that Georgia Tech has hired Texas safeties coach Blake Gideon as its new defensive coordinator. 247 was the first to report the news.



I was told Gideon was recently interviewed, but it was hard to know where Gideon ranked on Georgia Tech's list. However, Gideon killed it during the interview and landed the job.



I asked a source how big of a loss this is and was told, "It's definitely a loss. I think it's something that we have to rise to the occasion to fill."



Behind-the-scenes, Gideon is viewed as a great evaluator of talent.



We will keep you posted.