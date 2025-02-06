ADVERTISEMENT

Georgia Tech hires Blake Gideon

Anwar Richardson

Anwar Richardson

Well-Known Member
Staff
Apr 24, 2014
35,400
166,513
113
I can confirm that Georgia Tech has hired Texas safeties coach Blake Gideon as its new defensive coordinator. 247 was the first to report the news.

I was told Gideon was recently interviewed, but it was hard to know where Gideon ranked on Georgia Tech's list. However, Gideon killed it during the interview and landed the job.

I asked a source how big of a loss this is and was told, "It's definitely a loss. I think it's something that we have to rise to the occasion to fill."

Behind-the-scenes, Gideon is viewed as a great evaluator of talent.

We will keep you posted.
 
  • Like
  • Wow
  • Sad
Reactions: J-VON11, krzy4ut, UTRULZ and 90 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Suchomel

Rivals100 DB Chace Calicut has Texas out in front

Replies
24
Views
2K
Inside the 40 Acres
CenTex Horn
CenTex Horn
Anwar Richardson

Sunday evening nuggets

Replies
50
Views
9K
Inside the 40 Acres
ARD438
ARD438
Anwar Richardson

Latest on Eric Singleton

Replies
119
Views
12K
Inside the 40 Acres
BattleshipTexas
BattleshipTexas
Anwar Richardson

Good Friday nuggets - Eric Singleton-related

Replies
176
Views
21K
Inside the 40 Acres
Dmac66
Dmac66
Suchomel

Orangebloods Staff Predictions

Replies
118
Views
9K
Inside the 40 Acres
fidozam
fidozam
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back