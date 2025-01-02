ADVERTISEMENT

Get Off The Field! (DEEP DIG)

Alex Dunlap

Alex Dunlap

Any Updates on Desmond Harrison?
Staff
Jan 18, 2005
30,513
99,890
113
Travis Settlement, TX
SPONSORED BY MYPERFECTFRANCHISE.NET
Are you…
  • Ready to leave the corporate Rat Race for the American Dream?
  • Looking for a side hustle while working your current job?
  • Wanting to diversify, build wealth, and/or leave a legacy?
Andy can help!!!
Andy is a franchise consultant (as well as franchise owner) and helps people find franchises that fit their skill sets, financial requirements, time to commit and more….
His services are 100% free and he’s here to help if you have any questions about business ownership.
image_from_ios.jpg


Learn more about Andy and franchise ownership through these resources:
Andy's Story
Why a Franchise
Service Based vs Brick and Mortar
Semi Absentee Ownership
The Process and How It works


Andy Luedecke
www.MyPerfectFranchise.Net
p: 404-973-9901
e: andy@myperfectfranchise.net
Book time with me at: Andy's Calendar

*****

Defensive Productivity Market-Share Percentages and Snaps per Production Caused Metrics *ASU GAME ONLY*
(snaps per disruption caused is colored coded from blue/best to white/median to red/worst)

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: HkmTxsLnghrns, bclear1, hornfanaustin and 55 others
Alex Dunlap said:
SPONSORED BY MYPERFECTFRANCHISE.NET
Are you…
  • Ready to leave the corporate Rat Race for the American Dream?
  • Looking for a side hustle while working your current job?
  • Wanting to diversify, build wealth, and/or leave a legacy?
Andy can help!!!
Andy is a franchise consultant (as well as franchise owner) and helps people find franchises that fit their skill sets, financial requirements, time to commit and more….
His services are 100% free and he’s here to help if you have any questions about business ownership.
image_from_ios.jpg


Learn more about Andy and franchise ownership through these resources:
Andy's Story
Why a Franchise
Service Based vs Brick and Mortar
Semi Absentee Ownership
The Process and How It works


Andy Luedecke
www.MyPerfectFranchise.Net
p: 404-973-9901
e: andy@myperfectfranchise.net
Book time with me at: Andy's Calendar

*****

Defensive Productivity Market-Share Percentages and Snaps per Production Caused Metrics *ASU GAME ONLY*
(snaps per disruption caused is colored coded from blue/best to white/median to red/worst)

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Click to expand...
 
  • Like
Reactions: TonyfBlack and BMacHookem
Alex Dunlap said:
SPONSORED BY MYPERFECTFRANCHISE.NET
Are you…
  • Ready to leave the corporate Rat Race for the American Dream?
  • Looking for a side hustle while working your current job?
  • Wanting to diversify, build wealth, and/or leave a legacy?
Andy can help!!!
Andy is a franchise consultant (as well as franchise owner) and helps people find franchises that fit their skill sets, financial requirements, time to commit and more….
His services are 100% free and he’s here to help if you have any questions about business ownership.
image_from_ios.jpg


Learn more about Andy and franchise ownership through these resources:
Andy's Story
Why a Franchise
Service Based vs Brick and Mortar
Semi Absentee Ownership
The Process and How It works


Andy Luedecke
www.MyPerfectFranchise.Net
p: 404-973-9901
e: andy@myperfectfranchise.net
Book time with me at: Andy's Calendar

*****

Defensive Productivity Market-Share Percentages and Snaps per Production Caused Metrics *ASU GAME ONLY*
(snaps per disruption caused is colored coded from blue/best to white/median to red/worst)

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Click to expand...
 
  • Like
Reactions: JTWetselut1980
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Alex Dunlap

These Are True Kings (DEEP DIG - FINAL)

Replies
43
Views
5K
Inside the 40 Acres
DrHorn98
DrHorn98
Alex Dunlap

Bill Norton's Million-Dollar Day (DEEP DIG)

Replies
61
Views
8K
Inside the 40 Acres
texcoast
T
Alex Dunlap

Thankful for the Hate and the Future (DEEP DIG)

Replies
24
Views
4K
Inside the 40 Acres
ETXHORN
ETXHORN
Alex Dunlap

Trevor Goosby Under the Microscope (DEEP DIG 2024 SEASON FINALE)

Replies
53
Views
7K
Inside the 40 Acres
JakeHorn
JakeHorn
Alex Dunlap

Run Game Kryptonite (DEEP DIG)

Replies
53
Views
4K
Inside the 40 Acres
UT Horn
UT Horn
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back