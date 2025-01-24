ADVERTISEMENT

Go Get the Notre Dame Guys -- Especially Pat Coogan!

Alex Dunlap

Alex Dunlap

Any Updates on Desmond Harrison?
Staff
Jan 18, 2005
30,557
101,100
113
Travis Settlement, TX
SPONSORED BY MYPERFECTFRANCHISE.NET
Are you…
  • Ready to leave the corporate Rat Race for the American Dream?
  • Looking for a side hustle while working your current job?
  • Wanting to diversify, build wealth, and/or leave a legacy?
Andy can help!!!
Andy is a franchise consultant (as well as franchise owner) and helps people find franchises that fit their skill sets, financial requirements, time to commit and more….
His services are 100% free and he’s here to help if you have any questions about business ownership.
image_from_ios.jpg


Learn more about Andy and franchise ownership through these resources:
Andy's Story
Why a Franchise
Service Based vs Brick and Mortar
Semi Absentee Ownership
The Process and How It works


Andy Luedecke
www.MyPerfectFranchise.Net
p: 404-973-9901
e: andy@myperfectfranchise.net
Book time with me at: Andy's Calendar

*****

Here's why Texas should go after the Notre Dame OL duo that entered the portal yesterday (and hard) ... especially Pat Coogan.

Here are some notes from watching back the only coaches film I have of the Notre Dame offense in which both players played in 2024 which was Indiana (a good team that they played in Round 1 of the CFP playoff):

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: LonghornATX, tyhorns, JoeUT and 77 others
Alex Dunlap said:
SPONSORED BY MYPERFECTFRANCHISE.NET
Are you…
  • Ready to leave the corporate Rat Race for the American Dream?
  • Looking for a side hustle while working your current job?
  • Wanting to diversify, build wealth, and/or leave a legacy?
Andy can help!!!
Andy is a franchise consultant (as well as franchise owner) and helps people find franchises that fit their skill sets, financial requirements, time to commit and more….
His services are 100% free and he’s here to help if you have any questions about business ownership.
image_from_ios.jpg


Learn more about Andy and franchise ownership through these resources:
Andy's Story
Why a Franchise
Service Based vs Brick and Mortar
Semi Absentee Ownership
The Process and How It works


Andy Luedecke
www.MyPerfectFranchise.Net
p: 404-973-9901
e: andy@myperfectfranchise.net
Book time with me at: Andy's Calendar

*****

Here's why Texas should go after the Notre Dame OL duo that entered the portal yesterday (and hard) ... especially Pat Coogan.

Here are some notes from watching back the only coaches film I have of the Notre Dame offense in which both players played in 2024 which was Indiana (a good team that they played in Round 1 of the CFP playoff):

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Click to expand...
 
  • Like
Reactions: Alex Dunlap, bevo78 and toadrat
Alex Dunlap said:
SPONSORED BY MYPERFECTFRANCHISE.NET
Are you…
  • Ready to leave the corporate Rat Race for the American Dream?
  • Looking for a side hustle while working your current job?
  • Wanting to diversify, build wealth, and/or leave a legacy?
Andy can help!!!
Andy is a franchise consultant (as well as franchise owner) and helps people find franchises that fit their skill sets, financial requirements, time to commit and more….
His services are 100% free and he’s here to help if you have any questions about business ownership.
image_from_ios.jpg


Learn more about Andy and franchise ownership through these resources:
Andy's Story
Why a Franchise
Service Based vs Brick and Mortar
Semi Absentee Ownership
The Process and How It works


Andy Luedecke
www.MyPerfectFranchise.Net
p: 404-973-9901
e: andy@myperfectfranchise.net
Book time with me at: Andy's Calendar

*****

Here's why Texas should go after the Notre Dame OL duo that entered the portal yesterday (and hard) ... especially Pat Coogan.

Here are some notes from watching back the only coaches film I have of the Notre Dame offense in which both players played in 2024 which was Indiana (a good team that they played in Round 1 of the CFP playoff):

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Click to expand...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Alex Dunlap

BAH GOD That's Neto Umeozulu Music (DEEP DIG)

Replies
68
Views
7K
Inside the 40 Acres
Invictus06
I
Alex Dunlap

What if Texas Becomes the Buzzsaw? (DEEP DIG)

Replies
71
Views
8K
Inside the 40 Acres
Ketchum
Ketchum
Ketchum
  • Sticky

The TCH/Hijack Poker War Room: ND Portal options, off-season nuggets and Jr. Day Preview

Replies
81
Views
12K
Inside the 40 Acres
CodyCarpentier
CodyCarpentier
pobo33

Who is the starting center in 2025?

Replies
27
Views
1K
Inside the 40 Acres
Fish-Horn
Fish-Horn
Alex Dunlap

Bill Norton's Million-Dollar Day (DEEP DIG)

Replies
61
Views
9K
Inside the 40 Acres
texcoast
T
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back