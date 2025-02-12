Hoops Instant Analysis: A Texas Sized Nightmare, Texas Drops Third Straight Putting Tournament Chances in Jeopardy.

Jalenb
What you missed: Texas drops their third straight game against the No.2 Alabama Crimson Tide in a 103 – 80 blowout defeat at home, leaving a rising concern for the Longhorns’ chances to make the NCAA Tournament.
The participants: No.2 Alabama Crimson Tide (20-3, 9-1) @ Texas Longhorns (15-9, 4-7)
Box Score: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/boxscore/_/gameId/401708389
Tale of the Tape: The Crimson Tide came into today’s matchup as the fastest team in both the SEC and the nation according to KenPom. The Crimson Tide also ranked 3rd in Off. Efficiency In the Country, paired with the 3rd tallest roster in the nation and you have a team destined to contend in March and boy did they put that on display.
A Good Old Fashioned Beatdown: Jarin Stevenson, and National Player of The Year finalist Mark Sears, were having their way with Texas tonight. The two combined for 40 Points, 12/19 from the field, and 6/10 from deep, displaying a god old fashioned beatdown in the Moody Center.
Two Man Show: Tre Johnson and Jayson Kent were the only efficient players on the offensive end tonight pouring in 43 of Texas’ 80 total points, shooting 15/26 from the field, and 6/12 from beyond the arc. As for the supporting cast not so much, aside from Johnson and Kent they shot a disappointing 14/43 from the field, and 2/10 from Three Point Land.
Keeping it a buck: It was less than two weeks ago that it seemed Texas was starting to find their rhythm on all cylinders, they elevated their NET and KenPom Rankings after their win in Baton Rouge and the light at the end of the tunnel was gleaming. Now the Longhorns drop their third straight contest and if concern was creeping at the doorstep, it’s safe to say it is knocking on the door viciously, waiting to be answered. While Texas was playing shorthanded for the majority of the time against Alabama with Weaver, and Pryor out before tip-off, and Kaluma being ruled out midway through the first half with A Left Knee injury, they were flat out sloppy offensively yet again struggling to find their identity. All hell broke loose in the Moody Center and let’s just say it wasn’t in favor of the Horns. Texas’ next game is at home welcoming the No.15 team in the land, the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday 7PM CT on ESPN.
Texas Report Card vs Alabama:
- Ball Movement: D
- Attacking the rim: D-
- Shot selection: D
- Perimeter Offense: C
- Interior Offense: F
- Perimeter Defense: F
- Interior Defense: C-
- Offensive Rebounding: B
- Defensive Rebounding: F
- Ball security: B-
- Overall Performance: F
