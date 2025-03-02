Hoops Instant Analysis: Bubble bursts in Austin as Texas’ Tournament hopes take a major hit in brutal loss to Georgia

Ball Movement: F

Attacking the rim: D+

Shot selection: D-

Perimeter Offense: D-

Interior Offense: D

Perimeter Defense: F

Interior Defense: F

Offensive Rebounding: D-

Defensive Rebounding: F

Ball security: F

Overall Performance: F

: In a must-win game to keep their Tournament hopes alive, Texas gets dismantled against the Bulldogs at home in an 83-67 defeat.Georgia Bulldogs (17-11, 5-10) @ Texas Longhorns (16-12, 5-10)Texas was in yet another must-win ballgame against fellow Bubble watch team, the Georgia Bulldogs who came into game with the 13th rated Offense in the SEC and had a knack for turning the ball over during Conference play. However, after what took place in the Moody, it’s safe to say that Georgia left that resume deep in Athens as Head Coach Mike White and his Bulldogs had the Longhorns scrambling all night.Coming into this matchup Georgia’s point of attack has been to apply pressure into the paint and live in that area, and with 32 points in the paint and displaying pure domination on the boards, it’s safe to say the Bulldogs felt at home tonight.The Bulldogs entered this game on Bubble watch for the NCAA Tournament and as far as effort goes boy did they show it. Not only did the Bulldogs live both at the line and the paint, but Georgia had the best of the Longhorns when it came to Points off turnovers, Rebounding (36-25), Second Chance points (19-6), the turnover battle (10-13), and of course the Free Throw line shooting 16-22 from the Charity Stripe.This might arguably be the second worst loss of the season, especially when you take into account what was on the line for both squads. Not only did the Bulldogs play successfully at such a high rate, but you could easily tell the effort they showed out on the court was a team who was fighting for their right to be in the Tournament while the Horns…. Well not so much. The lack of an interior presence, no true facilitator, lack of discipline on defense, and most of all the lack of an identity on offense is what burned the horns in tonight’s game and some will say the season as well and they’re not wrong. Texas has to win these next two regular season games and snag a win in the SEC Tournament in order to feel good about their chances to go dancing and it all starts Tuesday, March 4th at Starkville where the Horns take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs. For what it’s worth, Tre Johnson did not take a single shot in the second half not one just a complete mess of a game from the Horns.