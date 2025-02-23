ADVERTISEMENT

Hoops Instant Analysis: Disaster in Columbia, Longhorns fall to winless South Carolina in crushing loss.

Jalenb

Jalenb

Well-Known Member
Gold Member
Feb 8, 2024
220
1,094
93
GchQboIWIAAjFwm

What you missed: Texas drops a crucial must-win game for their Tournament odds in a 69-84 defeat, giving South Carolina their first SEC win of the season.

The participants: Texas Longhorns (16-10, 5-8) @ South Carolina (10-16, 0-13)

Box Score: https://stats.statbroadcast.com/sta...J*MTc0MDI3MjIwOC4xMi4xLjE3NDAyNzIyMTQuMC4wLjA.



Tale of the Tape: There’s no sugar coating this, the Gamecocks have been horrific in conference play ranking second to last in the SEC in Defensive Efficiency, opponent Effective FG%, and Defensive 3 Point%, and rank dead last in the conference in Offensive Efficiency, Effective FG%, Turnover%, and 2 Point%, making this the reason for being winless in conference, until tonight.

Bully Ball: South Carolina Forward, Collin Murray-Boyles, was unstoppable tonight. In 27 minutes, the Sophomore poured in 22 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 blocks, giving him his 10th double-double of his career and shot an efficient 9/16 from the field while posting a +19 when on the court.


Free Throw Frenzy: In 2025 Texas ranks inside the top 10 in defensive free throw rate amongst power conference schools and tonight allowed a season-high in both Free Throws Made and Attempted as the Gamecocks shot an emphatic 34/45 from the line, the most under South Carolina Head Coach, Lamont Paris’ tenure.

Keeping it a buck: Embarrassing, pitiful, and quite frankly hard to watch, that’s how people will describe this ballgame for Texas and honestly, they’re not wrong. All the bad habits that fans have pointed out about the Longhorns came into fruition in this game, too many iso-ball, lacking a solid rim protector, and finally not being disciplined inside the paint, all was on display and while the outcome is obviously frustrating what’s even worse is the timing of all this. After this performance, Texas has to travel to Fayetteville to take on a dangerous Arkansas team in what will be yet another must-win, and with four games remaining in the regular season, and with such a detrimental loss that hurts the resume like tonight, a bid to the NCAA Tournament is going to be a tight race for sure.

Texas Report Card vs South Carolina:
  • Ball Movement: D-
  • Attacking the rim: D+
  • Shot selection: D
  • Perimeter Offense: D+
  • Interior Offense: D+
  • Perimeter Defense: C
  • Interior Defense: F
  • Offensive Rebounding: C
  • Defensive Rebounding: C-
  • Ball security: F
  • Overall Performance: F
 
  • Like
  • Sad
  • Haha
Reactions: Orange Bull, JoeUT, Texoz and 25 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Ketchum

Instant W-Hoops Analysis: Down Goes Frazier! Down Goes Frazier!

Replies
63
Views
5K
Inside the 40 Acres
LH817
LH817
Jalenb

Hoops Instant Analysis: Statement made in the Moody! Texas upsets Kentucky and saves Tournament chances

Replies
45
Views
4K
Inside the 40 Acres
RLong68
RLong68
Jalenb

Hoops Instant Analysis: Texas Falls Short in Heartbreaking Road Loss to Vanderbilt

Replies
50
Views
2K
Inside the 40 Acres
OBJuan
OBJuan
Jalenb

***** Official Texas vs South Carolina thread *****

Replies
232
Views
6K
Inside the 40 Acres
MB-HORNS
MB-HORNS
Jalenb

Hoops Instant Analysis: A Texas Sized Nightmare, Texas Drops Third Straight Putting Tournament Chances in Jeopardy.

Replies
73
Views
4K
Inside the 40 Acres
crmarlatt
crmarlatt
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back