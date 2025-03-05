Hoops Instant Analysis: Keeping March Madness in sight, Texas survives in Starkville and silence the Bulldogs in OT

Ball Movement: C-

Attacking the rim: B-

Shot selection: B

Perimeter Offense: A

Interior Offense: C+

Perimeter Defense: A

Interior Defense: D-

Offensive Rebounding: A-

Defensive Rebounding: B+

Ball security: F

Overall Performance: B

: In an Overtime thriller, Texas survives a late rally by the Mississippi State Bulldogs in an 87-82 victory in Starkville, keeping their NCAA Tournament hopes alive.Texas Longhorns (16-13, 5-11) @ No.25 Mississippi State (20-9, 8-8)Tonight’s hardwood MVP goes to two driving forces of Texas’ offense, Tramon Mark and Tre Johnson. We’ve been looking to see who would step up alongside Tre Johnson to help close out a must-win game, and Tramon Mark was no bystander today. Mark had a game high 24 points, shot 9/13 from the field, and dialed in 4 threes against the Bulldogs, while Tre Johnson had 23 points, 6 threes, and shot 8/16 from the field. Overall, a much-needed performance for a much-needed win.Following a home loss to Georgia, Texas had a 10.9% chance of punching their ticket into the NCAA Tournament when traveling to Starkville, according to Barttorvik. Although they haven’t been effective, The 25th ranked Bulldogs have a focal point of beating teams from beyond the arc and creating havoc on the defensive end ranking 26th amongst power conference schools in both 3PT attempt rate and forced turnover percentage, but tonight the Horns knew they had to bring the fight in order to stay alive in the bubble and I will say they did just that in Starkville.After Texas shot a disappointing 25% from beyond the arc in the first half, the Longhorns made a sharp turnaround coming out of halftime. Combining both the Second Half and Overtime, Texas shot an impressive 8/11 (72%) from three point land and 17/30 (56%) from the field.This was an ugly, gritty, weird, and flat out stressful win for Longhorn nation, but what matters most especially with Texas’ situation in the bubble is the Horns are leaving Starkville with a Quad 1 win to add to the resume, and while they did look abysmal in terms of breaking a full court press, the way they responded following what would’ve been an all-time collapse in the second half is what I will take away as the biggest positive in this ballgame, a testament to how Rodney Terry wants his squad to answer adversity. In terms of what needs to happen for the Longhorns, Texas needs to win two more games to feel good about their Tournament hopes meaning, a win against Oklahoma this Saturday in the Moody Center, and a win in the SEC Tournament too, and call me crazy if you want but I do like their chances against the sooners and as for their SEC tournament foe, well we’ll have to wait and see who it is to for me to feel a certain way about their matchup.