Hoops Instant Analysis: Must-Win Game Slips Away as Texas stumbles against Arkansas

What you missed: In a crucial matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks, Texas fails to secure a third straight home win following a 78-70 defeat against the Arkansas Razorbacks, Texas falls to 4-6 in SEC play.
The participants: Arkansas Razorbacks @ Texas Longhorns
Box Score: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/boxscore/_/gameId/401708373
Tale of the Tape: Texas hosted the Arkansas Razorbacks, who came into this matchup fresh off a statement win in Rupp Arena beating the 12th ranked Kentucky Wildcats 89 – 79. The Razorbacks were ranked 47th in both KenPom and NCAA’s NET Rankings, while being second to last in the SEC in 2P% and opponent 3P%, and 14th in the SEC in 3P%. In their previous matchup Johnell Davis poured 18 points, 5 boards, and 6 assists to his name and was a catalyst in the second half which led to their huge win against Kentucky. In tonight’s game, that was no different, Davis chipped in 24 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals and was having his way against the Longhorns from the get-go.
Guard Up: Coming into this game, guard play was such a big factor in determining who would come out on top. Texas starting backcourt (Tre Johnson & Jordan Pope) combined for 33 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists while Arkansas starting backcourt (DJ Wagner & Johnell Davis) totaled 37 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, and 5 steals. Despite what the box score says the comparison of each team’s guard play to start this game was night and day, and dare I say what lead to the result we got tonight.
“Back to the basics”: Is what Calipari’s boys will make sure Texas goes back to following an abysmal shooting performance, Texas’ starters were a combined 5/17 from beyond the arc and 15/44 from the field, sprinkle in a couple dead possessions and you have yourself a result like tonight’s.
The momentous moment: Now what if I told you after reading all of that, Texas was on the brink of completely flipping this game on its head, all thanks to Kadin Shedrick which had the Moody Center Deafening:
With that being said the moment in this game that was crucial to Arkansas road win, was by Forward Adou Thiero who instantly took it upon his own hands and quieted the crowd himself:
Keeping it a buck: Following a dominating performance against the Tigers in Baton Rouge, Texas fell flat against John Calipari’s lead Razorbacks in what was a difficult outing from the Horns. From Guard play to the interior, the level of play was simply not where it needed to be to have the outcome go in their favor. There is no better way to put it other than Texas’ backcourt got outclassed by Arkansas Guards both offensively and defensively. Is that a testament to the form Arkansas is in as of late? Some of that can be true, but overall what we saw on the court tonight was not the standard Rodney Terry and his staff look for on a night-to-night basis especially out in the perimeter.
Texas Report Card vs Arkansas:
- Ball Movement: C-
- Attacking the rim: C
- Shot selection: C+
- Perimeter Offense: D-
- Interior Offense: C-
- Perimeter Defense: C+
- Interior Defense: C-
- Offensive Rebounding: B-
- Defensive Rebounding: B-
- Ball security: D-
- Overall Performance: C