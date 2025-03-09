Hoops Instant Analysis: Red River heartbreak, Texas lets one slip away against Oklahoma

What you missed: In a Red River matchup that was more than bragging rights at this stage of the season, Texas falls to the Sooners in a 76-72 defeat at the Moody Center.

The participants: Oklahoma Sooners (18-12, 5-12) @ Texas Longhorns (17-13, 6-11)

Box Score: https://stats.statbroadcast.com/sta...J*MTc0MTQ3Nzg0Ny4zMC4xLjE3NDE0Nzc4NDkuMC4wLjA.


Tale of the Tape: Coming into this matchup the stakes for each team were crystal clear, win and you live another day to get an NCAA Tournament bid, with both Texas and Oklahoma in the bubble in most sites bracketology’s it’s safe to say both teams understood what was needed to improve their odds to make the Tournament. Oklahoma likes to play fast and free ranking 27th in 3PT Rate on offense and allowing an abundance of threes on defense, ranking 18th in 3PT Rate allowed. And with both teams allowing opponents to get to the line at a high rate, whichever team managed to play the game in a more disciplined manner than usual would ultimately come out victorious.

Follow your shots kids: It’s the oldest saying in the book, and tonight the Sooners showed us why that is still existent to this day. Oklahoma had a monumental edge in terms of effort totaling 15 second chance points against the Horns, simply put stats like those are only a testament to how much a team wants it and the Sooners put that on display tonight.

Locked down: Tre Johnson came into this ballgame as the leading scorer in the SEC, averaging 20.6 PPG, and shooting 40.3% from three-point land. Tonight, Oklahoma held the Freshman to a disappointing 7 points, on 0/14 shooting from the field, and 0/7 from beyond the arc. Overall, a recipe for disaster in terms of who needs to get going for the Longhorns. As far as what this defeat means for the bubble:



Keeping it a buck: Losing to your rival stings a whole lot, add in the scenario Texas was in and that is very close to the definition of a heartbreak as Texas’ Tournament chances took a hit tonight. While multiple Longhorns outside of Tre Johnson had themselves a good game on the offensive end, that ultimately was the problem, it was people outside of Tre Johnson and when the leading scorer in the SEC goes 0/14 then you are only putting yourself at a disadvantage. Up next for Texas is a date with the Vanderbilt Commadores in the SEC Tournament on Wednesday, where the winner will face off against the Texas A&M Aggies. The Longhorns have to win two games in this Tournament to feel good about an NCAA Tournament bid, secure two wins and a play-in game is calling for your name.

Texas Report Card vs Oklahoma:
  • Ball Movement: C-
  • Attacking the rim: C
  • Shot selection: C+
  • Perimeter Offense: B-
  • Interior Offense: C
  • Perimeter Defense: C+
  • Interior Defense: D+
  • Offensive Rebounding: B+
  • Defensive Rebounding: B
  • Ball security: D
  • Overall Performance: C
 
