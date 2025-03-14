Hoops Instant Analysis: Was it enough? Texas bounced by Tennessee in Nashville

Ball Movement: D+

Attacking the rim: C

Shot selection: C-

Perimeter Offense: D

Interior Offense: C

Perimeter Defense: B+

Interior Defense: D+

Offensive Rebounding: B-

Defensive Rebounding: D-

Ball security: D

Overall Performance: C

: Texas runs out of gas in the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers in a 83-72 defeat knocking them out of the SEC Tournament. Longhorns’ NCAA Tournament hopes to be determined on Selection Sunday this week.Texas Longhorns (17-14, 6-12) vs No.8 Tennessee Volunteers (25-6,12-6)After defeating the sixth best defense in the country in Texas A&M according to KenPom, the Longhorns were tasked with a matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers who have the number one defense in the country via KenPom. The Volunteers live, and die by being physical on both sides of the ball, and while Texas was fresh off an instant classic against the Aggies, yet another physical ball game were in the cards for today’s game against Tennessee.Tennessee ranked first in Defensive efficiency according to KenPom and with how suffocating they were towards Tre Johnson and looking at it now there should be no surprise why. Coming into this ball game Johnson averaged 16.1 field goals attempted per game, against Tennessee the Freshman attempted 8 and while some of that was due to the struggle the offense was In as a whole, overall Tennessee made Johnson a focal point and boy did they deliver.After only leading by three at the end of the half, the Volunteers made sure to extend their lead in the second half on two things, effort and discipline. Volunteers held the Longhorns to 0/8 from three point land, and applied pressure on Texas’ defense with 15 offensive rebounds, and attempting 35 free throws while converting 24 of them.After two impressive wins against Texas A&M and Vanderbilt, the Longhorns just didn’t have enough gas in the tank to outlast the Volunteers, from getting outworked on the glass in critical situations, to not being able to find an answer for Chaz Lanier and Zakai Zeigler, to Tennessee capitalizing off of Texas’ miscues just an overall tough matchup against the number one defense according to KenPom. Now to be fair, Texas was fresh off playing two back-to-back games one in which ended in Double Overtime and to play your third game in three straight days I can only think of a handful of teams could overcome that mental fatigue but nevertheless, still two impressive wins in their past two games for Rodney Terry and his squad and we will just have to wait for other conference tournaments to play out before the smoke clears as far as Texas’ chances to hear their name on Selection Sunday.