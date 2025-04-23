Hoops Portal Kombat: Deadline Day drama, big names make big moves

Jalenb
The race for Stojakovic is heating up:
California transfer guard Andrej Stojakovic visited Illinois yesterday. As the 6’7” guard’s recruitment is beginning to heat up, Stojakovic is hearing from North Carolina, Florida, Clemson, LSU, Cincinnati, UConn and more.
While Texas was one of the finalists for Stojakovic coming out of high school, it seems the Longhorns have their work cut out for them this time around and are not currently in serious contention for the California native. Illinois appears to be the team to beat in his recruitment so far, but with programs like UConn, North Carolina, and others involved, the sweepstakes for Stojakovic is still active. Considering the trend of commitments following visits this offseason, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a decision announced soon. Stojakovic remains one of the top guards in the transfer portal and is expected to make an immediate impact wherever he ends up next season.
What a way to end on a bang:
Arkansas guard Boogie Fland is entering the transfer portal. The standout Freshman posted an impressive 14.9 PPG, 5.7 APG, and 3.4 RPG this past season for the Razorbacks. Coming out of high school, Fland was a five-star guard and was ranked 10th in the country, via Rivals.
Fland instantly becomes one of the best point guards in the portal, perhaps the best depending on who you’re asking. He is an impact player on both ends posting a 2.9 OPBM rating and a 1.9 DBPM rating while also tallying a 10.5 turnover rate, the best on Arkansas this past season. While this news is still fresh and we’ll have to see just who is in the mix when it comes to the Freshman phenom, Texas could absolutely use someone like Fland for year one in the Sean Miller era. Fland did enter with a “Do Not Contact” tag so he does have a destination in mind upon entering the portal and we’ll just have to see who wins the race for the former five-star point guard.
A friendly reminder:
While the transfer portal closes at 11 PM CT on April 22 (today), that deadline only applies to players entering their names, it doesn’t mean they must decide on a new school by then. With that in mind, I expect Texas to become more active once they have a clearer picture of who’s officially in the portal and can better assess how to spend their NIL budget based on the available talent. Below is a better outlook as to who Texas is expected to have return for the 2025-2026 season, and who they are targeting from both the portal and high school.
2025-2026 Roster Outlook:
Confirmed for next season:
-Chendall Weaver
- Jordan pope
- Tramon Mark
- John Clark (Signee)
- Nic Codie
- Jamie Vinson
- Cam Heide (Transfer)
- Dailyn Swain (Transfer)
-Matas Vokietaitis (Transfer)
-Lassina Traore (Transfer)
Departures:
-Devon Pryor (Oregon)
-Preston Clark (Transfer)
-Malik Presley (Transfer)
Depth Chart:
PG: Tramon Mark/ TBD
SG: Jordan Pope / Chendall Weaver
SF: Dailyn Swain / Cam Heide/ Nic Codie
PF: John Clark / Jamie Vinson
C: Matas Vokietaitis / Lassina Traore
Portal Targets:
- Kennard Davis, SG, Southern Illinois
- Jaron Pierre, SG, Jacksonville State
- Devin Haid, SG, Central Connecticut
- Zarique Nutter, SG, Georgia State
-Ante Brzovic, PF, Charleston
-Adam Miller, SG, Arizona State
- Elise Assui, SF, Italy
-Keitenn Bristow, PF, Tarleton State
- Evan Boisdur, PG, France
High School targets:
- Kelvin Odih (2025, Four-star, guard)
-Austin Goosby (2026, Four-star guard)
-Billy White (2026, four-star forward)
- Dakari Spear (2026 four-star guard)
-Davion Adkins (2026 four-star forward)
- Bo Ogden (2026 four-star guard)
-Christian Collins (2026 five-star forward)
-Adonis Ratliff (2026 four-star forward)
-Darius Ratliff (2026 four-star Center)
