Hoops Portal Kombat: Has Sean Miller found his missing piece?

Texas is pursuing 19-year-old French guard Evan Boisdur. Boisdur was one of the best scorers in U21 play for France and put an impressive 21.6 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 4.1 APG, and 3.2 SPG on 44% from the field.Texas has been in search of a point guard this offseason, and with their pursuit of Boisdur, it appears they’ve found a player who could fit seamlessly into Sean Miller’s system from day one. Boisdur is an offensive maestro, averaging 21.6 points and 4.1 assists per game at just 19 years old, which is impressive regardless of the level of competition. He brings sneaky athleticism to the table and is a defensive menace, recording an eye-popping 3.2 steals per game overseas. At 6’1”, Boisdur checks a lot of boxes for what Texas needs at the point guard spot. He thrives in transition, breaks down defenses in pick-and-roll situations, and has the ability to spot up off the ball. Florida is another program I’ve heard that has reached out to Boisdur, along with a few others.2025 five-star winger Shelton Henderson has committed to Miami. Henderson recently was released from his Letter of Intent from Duke and was recruited by former Blue Devils assistant coach Jai Lucas who is now the head coach for the Hurricanes.While it was previously reported that Texas and several other top programs were in the mix for the 6’5” forward out of Bellaire, Texas, Henderson’s relationship with Miami head coach Jai Lucas proved to be a hurdle that most schools simply couldn’t overcome. With the transfer portal closing tomorrow, I expect recruitments to heat up between portal players and college programs. Coaches will now have a clearer picture of their roster needs and a better handle on how to allocate their NIL resources moving forward.Texas has offered 2026 five-star point guard Dylan Mingo out of Glen Head, New York. Mingo also holds offers from St. Johns, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Missouri, Florida State and more.Standing at 6’5”, Mingo uses his height and length to his advantage, both as a facilitator and when creating his own shot. While his release isn’t the quickest, his touch around the rim is what really stands out on film. Coupled with elite court vision, it’s what makes him such a compelling prospect. It’s still early in the recruitment of the New York native, but with Texas still in search of a point guard for the 2025 class, a forward-looking pitch to a 2026 prospect like Mingo, especially one centered around immediate playing time, could be a strong selling point.According to Jeff Goodman, Haggerty may find a taker, but multiple Top 25 programs have opted not to get involved due to the $4 million-plus price tag and demand of playing the point. It was reported earlier this month that Haggerty and his camp’s asking price for NIL was roughly $4 million.-Chendall Weaver- Jordan pope- Tramon Mark- John Clark (Signee)- Nic Codie- Jamie Vinson- Cam Heide (Transfer)- Dailyn Swain (Transfer)-Matas Vokietaitis (Transfer)-Lassina Traore (Transfer)-Devon Pryor (Oregon)-Preston Clark (Transfer)-Malik Presley (Transfer)PG: Tramon Mark/ TBDSG: Jordan Pope / Chendall WeaverSF: Dailyn Swain / Cam Heide/ Nic CodiePF: John Clark / Jamie VinsonC: Matas Vokietaitis / Lassina Traore- Kennard Davis, SG, Southern Illinois- Jaron Pierre, SG, Jacksonville State- Devin Haid, SG, Central Connecticut- Zarique Nutter, SG, Georgia State-Ante Brzovic, PF, Charleston-Adam Miller, SG, Arizona State- Elise Assui, SF, Italy-Keitenn Bristow, PF, Tarleton State- Evan Boisdur, PG, France- Kelvin Odih (2025, Four-star, guard)-Austin Goosby (2026, Four-star guard)-Billy White (2026, four-star forward)- Dakari Spear (2026 four-star guard)-Davion Adkins (2026 four-star forward)- Bo Ogden (2026 four-star guard)-Christian Collins (2026 five-star forward)-Adonis Ratliff (2026 four-star forward)-Darius Ratliff (2026 four-star center)-Dylan Mingo (2026 five-star guard)