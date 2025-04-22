Hoops Portal Kombat: Has Sean Miller found his missing piece?

Jalenb
Is he the missing piece?
Texas is pursuing 19-year-old French guard Evan Boisdur. Boisdur was one of the best scorers in U21 play for France and put an impressive 21.6 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 4.1 APG, and 3.2 SPG on 44% from the field.
Texas has been in search of a point guard this offseason, and with their pursuit of Boisdur, it appears they’ve found a player who could fit seamlessly into Sean Miller’s system from day one. Boisdur is an offensive maestro, averaging 21.6 points and 4.1 assists per game at just 19 years old, which is impressive regardless of the level of competition. He brings sneaky athleticism to the table and is a defensive menace, recording an eye-popping 3.2 steals per game overseas. At 6’1”, Boisdur checks a lot of boxes for what Texas needs at the point guard spot. He thrives in transition, breaks down defenses in pick-and-roll situations, and has the ability to spot up off the ball. Florida is another program I’ve heard that has reached out to Boisdur, along with a few others.
Shelton Henderson has decided:
2025 five-star winger Shelton Henderson has committed to Miami. Henderson recently was released from his Letter of Intent from Duke and was recruited by former Blue Devils assistant coach Jai Lucas who is now the head coach for the Hurricanes.
While it was previously reported that Texas and several other top programs were in the mix for the 6’5” forward out of Bellaire, Texas, Henderson’s relationship with Miami head coach Jai Lucas proved to be a hurdle that most schools simply couldn’t overcome. With the transfer portal closing tomorrow, I expect recruitments to heat up between portal players and college programs. Coaches will now have a clearer picture of their roster needs and a better handle on how to allocate their NIL resources moving forward.
Is 2026 THE year?
Texas has offered 2026 five-star point guard Dylan Mingo out of Glen Head, New York. Mingo also holds offers from St. Johns, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Missouri, Florida State and more.
Standing at 6’5”, Mingo uses his height and length to his advantage, both as a facilitator and when creating his own shot. While his release isn’t the quickest, his touch around the rim is what really stands out on film. Coupled with elite court vision, it’s what makes him such a compelling prospect. It’s still early in the recruitment of the New York native, but with Texas still in search of a point guard for the 2025 class, a forward-looking pitch to a 2026 prospect like Mingo, especially one centered around immediate playing time, could be a strong selling point.
A PJ Haggerty update:
According to Jeff Goodman, Haggerty may find a taker, but multiple Top 25 programs have opted not to get involved due to the $4 million-plus price tag and demand of playing the point. It was reported earlier this month that Haggerty and his camp’s asking price for NIL was roughly $4 million.
2025-2026 Roster Outlook:
Confirmed for next season:
-Chendall Weaver
- Jordan pope
- Tramon Mark
- John Clark (Signee)
- Nic Codie
- Jamie Vinson
- Cam Heide (Transfer)
- Dailyn Swain (Transfer)
-Matas Vokietaitis (Transfer)
-Lassina Traore (Transfer)
Departures:
-Devon Pryor (Oregon)
-Preston Clark (Transfer)
-Malik Presley (Transfer)
Depth Chart:
PG: Tramon Mark/ TBD
SG: Jordan Pope / Chendall Weaver
SF: Dailyn Swain / Cam Heide/ Nic Codie
PF: John Clark / Jamie Vinson
C: Matas Vokietaitis / Lassina Traore
Portal Targets:
- Kennard Davis, SG, Southern Illinois
- Jaron Pierre, SG, Jacksonville State
- Devin Haid, SG, Central Connecticut
- Zarique Nutter, SG, Georgia State
-Ante Brzovic, PF, Charleston
-Adam Miller, SG, Arizona State
- Elise Assui, SF, Italy
-Keitenn Bristow, PF, Tarleton State
- Evan Boisdur, PG, France
High School targets:
- Kelvin Odih (2025, Four-star, guard)
-Austin Goosby (2026, Four-star guard)
-Billy White (2026, four-star forward)
- Dakari Spear (2026 four-star guard)
-Davion Adkins (2026 four-star forward)
- Bo Ogden (2026 four-star guard)
-Christian Collins (2026 five-star forward)
-Adonis Ratliff (2026 four-star forward)
-Darius Ratliff (2026 four-star center)
-Dylan Mingo (2026 five-star guard)
Get up to date with the latest: (Portal Kombat archives)
Thursday March 27th: Portal Kombat: Putting a ‘Dent’ in the plans…
Friday March 28th: Portal Kombat: Are the dominoes falling into place?
Saturday March 29th: Portal Kombat: Has the most vital Portal target emerged?
Sunday March 30th: Portal Kombat: Is Texas on the verge of losing its top portal target?
Monday March 31st: Portal Kombat: Sean Miller is already making moves in Austin
Tuesday April 1st: Portal Kombat: Texas lands its first portal prize
Wednesday April 2nd: Portal Kombat: Texas locks in a key return, who’s next on the horizon?
Thursday April 3rd: Portal Kombat: Sean Miller's busy day sets Texas up for key moves
Friday April 4th: Portal Kombat: Texas’ portal push is heating up
Saturday April 5th: Portal Kombat: The pieces are in place, how strong can Texas get?
Sunday April 6th: Portal Kombat: How much gas does Texas have in the tank?
Monday April 7th: Portal Kombat: The Longhorns strike big and set their sights on more
Tuesday April 8th: Portal Kombat: Texas enters a new phase of the offseason
Wednesday April 9th: Portal Kombat: Sean Miller is making his presence known internationally
Thursday April 10th: Portal Kombat: The chessboard's shifting, where does Texas fit in?
Friday April 11th: Portal Kombat: With the staff in place, Texas turns to roster reshaping
Saturday April 12th: Portal Kombat: Is Texas close to landing their next commitment?
Sunday April 13th: Portal Kombat: With doors closing, Texas explores new opportunities
Monday April 14th: Portal Kombat: Sean Miller is stacking size and eyes a key decision at point guard
Tuesday April 15th: Portal Kombat: Is Texas on another commitment watch?
Wednesday April 16th: Portal Kombat: Sean Miller’s latest moves show no boundaries
Thursday April 17th: Portal Kombat: Big names are on the move is Texas ready to pounce?
Friday April 18th: Portal Kombat: Texas turns the page and sets its sights on an elite wing
Saturday April 19th: Portal Kombat: New contenders emerge for Texas targets, can the Horns hold ground?
Sunday April 20th: Portal Kombat: Just how much NIL money is Sean Miller working with?
