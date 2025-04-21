Hoops Portal Kombat: Just how much NIL money is Sean Miller working with?

With the college basketball transfer portal closing on April 22nd, I figured now is a good time to elaborate on just how much NIL money Texas could have at its disposal this offseason under head coach Sean Miller. Earlier this month, it was reported by Matt Norlander that several programs had around $10 million in NIL to work with this season. That list included Arkansas, BYU, Duke, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, North Carolina, St. John’s, and Texas Tech.Before it was deleted, another tweet claimed that Texas had approximately $8 million in NIL resources for this offseason under Miller. However, Texas AD Chris Del Conte responded to that tweet, calling it “fake news.”While Del Conte didn’t clarify the exact amount Texas has for NIL this offseason, I believe it’s fair to assume the reported $8 million isn’t too far off. To be clear, I’m not confirming or denying that number, just shedding light on the NIL tier Texas is reportedly operating in under Sean Miller’s leadership.Xavier guard Dante Maddox entered the transfer portal on April 18th. The 6’2” guard averaged 7.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game this past season with the Musketeers.While his connection to new Texas head coach Sean Miller is something worth monitoring for Longhorn fans, I’d be surprised if Texas makes a serious push for Maddox. Despite posting an efficient 15.6 points per game in 2024, the fact that he only has one year of eligibility remaining is a major reason I don’t see Texas prioritizing him. That said, we’ve seen plenty of programs come out of nowhere in a player’s recruitment so it’s not impossible that Texas could change course and make a move for the Xavier guard down the line.-Chendall Weaver- Jordan pope- Tramon Mark- John Clark (Signee)- Nic Codie- Jamie Vinson- Cam Heide (Transfer)- Dailyn Swain (Transfer)-Matas Vokietaitis (Transfer)-Lassina Traore (Transfer)-Devon Pryor (Oregon)-Preston Clark (Transfer)-Malik Presley (Transfer)PG: Tramon Mark/ TBDSG: Jordan Pope / Chendall WeaverSF: Dailyn Swain / Cam Heide/ Nic CodiePF: John Clark / Jamie VinsonC: Matas Vokietaitis / Lassina Traore- Kennard Davis, SG, Southern Illinois- Jaron Pierre, SG, Jacksonville State- Devin Haid, SG, Central Connecticut- Zarique Nutter, SG, Georgia State-Ante Brzovic, PF, Charleston-Adam Miller, SG, Arizona State- Elise Assui, SF, Italy-Keitenn Bristow, PF, Tarleton State- Kelvin Odih (2025, Four-star, guard)-Shelton Henderson (2025, five-star forward)-Austin Goosby (2026, Four-star guard)-Billy White (2026, four-star forward)- Dakari Spear (2026 four-star guard)-Davion Adkins (2026 four-star forward)- Bo Ogden (2026 four-star guard)-Christian Collins (2026 five-star forward)-Adonis Ratliff (2026 four-star forward)-Darius Ratliff (2026 four-star Center)