Hoops Portal Kombat: Just how much NIL money is Sean Miller working with?

Jalenb
Well-Known Member
Gold Member
-
- Feb 8, 2024
-
- 892
-
- 4,019
-
- 93
How much is Sean Miller working with?
With the college basketball transfer portal closing on April 22nd, I figured now is a good time to elaborate on just how much NIL money Texas could have at its disposal this offseason under head coach Sean Miller. Earlier this month, it was reported by Matt Norlander that several programs had around $10 million in NIL to work with this season. That list included Arkansas, BYU, Duke, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, North Carolina, St. John’s, and Texas Tech.
Before it was deleted, another tweet claimed that Texas had approximately $8 million in NIL resources for this offseason under Miller. However, Texas AD Chris Del Conte responded to that tweet, calling it “fake news.”
While Del Conte didn’t clarify the exact amount Texas has for NIL this offseason, I believe it’s fair to assume the reported $8 million isn’t too far off. To be clear, I’m not confirming or denying that number, just shedding light on the NIL tier Texas is reportedly operating in under Sean Miller’s leadership.
Another Musketeer?
Xavier guard Dante Maddox entered the transfer portal on April 18th. The 6’2” guard averaged 7.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game this past season with the Musketeers.
While his connection to new Texas head coach Sean Miller is something worth monitoring for Longhorn fans, I’d be surprised if Texas makes a serious push for Maddox. Despite posting an efficient 15.6 points per game in 2024, the fact that he only has one year of eligibility remaining is a major reason I don’t see Texas prioritizing him. That said, we’ve seen plenty of programs come out of nowhere in a player’s recruitment so it’s not impossible that Texas could change course and make a move for the Xavier guard down the line.
2025-2026 Roster Outlook:
Confirmed for next season:
-Chendall Weaver
- Jordan pope
- Tramon Mark
- John Clark (Signee)
- Nic Codie
- Jamie Vinson
- Cam Heide (Transfer)
- Dailyn Swain (Transfer)
-Matas Vokietaitis (Transfer)
-Lassina Traore (Transfer)
Departures:
-Devon Pryor (Oregon)
-Preston Clark (Transfer)
-Malik Presley (Transfer)
Depth Chart:
PG: Tramon Mark/ TBD
SG: Jordan Pope / Chendall Weaver
SF: Dailyn Swain / Cam Heide/ Nic Codie
PF: John Clark / Jamie Vinson
C: Matas Vokietaitis / Lassina Traore
Portal Targets:
- Kennard Davis, SG, Southern Illinois
- Jaron Pierre, SG, Jacksonville State
- Devin Haid, SG, Central Connecticut
- Zarique Nutter, SG, Georgia State
-Ante Brzovic, PF, Charleston
-Adam Miller, SG, Arizona State
- Elise Assui, SF, Italy
-Keitenn Bristow, PF, Tarleton State
High School targets:
- Kelvin Odih (2025, Four-star, guard)
-Shelton Henderson (2025, five-star forward)
-Austin Goosby (2026, Four-star guard)
-Billy White (2026, four-star forward)
- Dakari Spear (2026 four-star guard)
-Davion Adkins (2026 four-star forward)
- Bo Ogden (2026 four-star guard)
-Christian Collins (2026 five-star forward)
-Adonis Ratliff (2026 four-star forward)
-Darius Ratliff (2026 four-star Center)
Get up to date with the latest: (Portal Kombat archives)
Thursday March 27th: Portal Kombat: Putting a ‘Dent’ in the plans…
Friday March 28th: Portal Kombat: Are the dominoes falling into place?
Saturday March 29th: Portal Kombat: Has the most vital Portal target emerged?
Sunday March 30th: Portal Kombat: Is Texas on the verge of losing its top portal target?
Monday March 31st: Portal Kombat: Sean Miller is already making moves in Austin
Tuesday April 1st: Portal Kombat: Texas lands its first portal prize
Wednesday April 2nd: Portal Kombat: Texas locks in a key return, who’s next on the horizon?
Thursday April 3rd: Portal Kombat: Sean Miller's busy day sets Texas up for key moves
Friday April 4th: Portal Kombat: Texas’ portal push is heating up
Saturday April 5th: Portal Kombat: The pieces are in place, how strong can Texas get?
Sunday April 6th: Portal Kombat: How much gas does Texas have in the tank?
Monday April 7th: Portal Kombat: The Longhorns strike big and set their sights on more
Tuesday April 8th: Portal Kombat: Texas enters a new phase of the offseason
Wednesday April 9th: Portal Kombat: Sean Miller is making his presence known internationally
Thursday April 10th: Portal Kombat: The chessboard's shifting, where does Texas fit in?
Friday April 11th: Portal Kombat: With the staff in place, Texas turns to roster reshaping
Saturday April 12th: Portal Kombat: Is Texas close to landing their next commitment?
Sunday April 13th: Portal Kombat: With doors closing, Texas explores new opportunities
Monday April 14th: Portal Kombat: Sean Miller is stacking size and eyes a key decision at point guard
Tuesday April 15th: Portal Kombat: Is Texas on another commitment watch?
Wednesday April 16th: Portal Kombat: Sean Miller’s latest moves show no boundaries
Thursday April 17th: Portal Kombat: Big names are on the move is Texas ready to pounce?
Friday April 18th: Portal Kombat: Texas turns the page and sets its sights on an elite wing
Saturday April 19th: Portal Kombat: New contenders emerge for Texas targets, can the Horns hold ground?
With the college basketball transfer portal closing on April 22nd, I figured now is a good time to elaborate on just how much NIL money Texas could have at its disposal this offseason under head coach Sean Miller. Earlier this month, it was reported by Matt Norlander that several programs had around $10 million in NIL to work with this season. That list included Arkansas, BYU, Duke, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, North Carolina, St. John’s, and Texas Tech.
Before it was deleted, another tweet claimed that Texas had approximately $8 million in NIL resources for this offseason under Miller. However, Texas AD Chris Del Conte responded to that tweet, calling it “fake news.”
While Del Conte didn’t clarify the exact amount Texas has for NIL this offseason, I believe it’s fair to assume the reported $8 million isn’t too far off. To be clear, I’m not confirming or denying that number, just shedding light on the NIL tier Texas is reportedly operating in under Sean Miller’s leadership.
Another Musketeer?
Xavier guard Dante Maddox entered the transfer portal on April 18th. The 6’2” guard averaged 7.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game this past season with the Musketeers.
While his connection to new Texas head coach Sean Miller is something worth monitoring for Longhorn fans, I’d be surprised if Texas makes a serious push for Maddox. Despite posting an efficient 15.6 points per game in 2024, the fact that he only has one year of eligibility remaining is a major reason I don’t see Texas prioritizing him. That said, we’ve seen plenty of programs come out of nowhere in a player’s recruitment so it’s not impossible that Texas could change course and make a move for the Xavier guard down the line.
2025-2026 Roster Outlook:
Confirmed for next season:
-Chendall Weaver
- Jordan pope
- Tramon Mark
- John Clark (Signee)
- Nic Codie
- Jamie Vinson
- Cam Heide (Transfer)
- Dailyn Swain (Transfer)
-Matas Vokietaitis (Transfer)
-Lassina Traore (Transfer)
Departures:
-Devon Pryor (Oregon)
-Preston Clark (Transfer)
-Malik Presley (Transfer)
Depth Chart:
PG: Tramon Mark/ TBD
SG: Jordan Pope / Chendall Weaver
SF: Dailyn Swain / Cam Heide/ Nic Codie
PF: John Clark / Jamie Vinson
C: Matas Vokietaitis / Lassina Traore
Portal Targets:
- Kennard Davis, SG, Southern Illinois
- Jaron Pierre, SG, Jacksonville State
- Devin Haid, SG, Central Connecticut
- Zarique Nutter, SG, Georgia State
-Ante Brzovic, PF, Charleston
-Adam Miller, SG, Arizona State
- Elise Assui, SF, Italy
-Keitenn Bristow, PF, Tarleton State
High School targets:
- Kelvin Odih (2025, Four-star, guard)
-Shelton Henderson (2025, five-star forward)
-Austin Goosby (2026, Four-star guard)
-Billy White (2026, four-star forward)
- Dakari Spear (2026 four-star guard)
-Davion Adkins (2026 four-star forward)
- Bo Ogden (2026 four-star guard)
-Christian Collins (2026 five-star forward)
-Adonis Ratliff (2026 four-star forward)
-Darius Ratliff (2026 four-star Center)
Get up to date with the latest: (Portal Kombat archives)
Thursday March 27th: Portal Kombat: Putting a ‘Dent’ in the plans…
Friday March 28th: Portal Kombat: Are the dominoes falling into place?
Saturday March 29th: Portal Kombat: Has the most vital Portal target emerged?
Sunday March 30th: Portal Kombat: Is Texas on the verge of losing its top portal target?
Monday March 31st: Portal Kombat: Sean Miller is already making moves in Austin
Tuesday April 1st: Portal Kombat: Texas lands its first portal prize
Wednesday April 2nd: Portal Kombat: Texas locks in a key return, who’s next on the horizon?
Thursday April 3rd: Portal Kombat: Sean Miller's busy day sets Texas up for key moves
Friday April 4th: Portal Kombat: Texas’ portal push is heating up
Saturday April 5th: Portal Kombat: The pieces are in place, how strong can Texas get?
Sunday April 6th: Portal Kombat: How much gas does Texas have in the tank?
Monday April 7th: Portal Kombat: The Longhorns strike big and set their sights on more
Tuesday April 8th: Portal Kombat: Texas enters a new phase of the offseason
Wednesday April 9th: Portal Kombat: Sean Miller is making his presence known internationally
Thursday April 10th: Portal Kombat: The chessboard's shifting, where does Texas fit in?
Friday April 11th: Portal Kombat: With the staff in place, Texas turns to roster reshaping
Saturday April 12th: Portal Kombat: Is Texas close to landing their next commitment?
Sunday April 13th: Portal Kombat: With doors closing, Texas explores new opportunities
Monday April 14th: Portal Kombat: Sean Miller is stacking size and eyes a key decision at point guard
Tuesday April 15th: Portal Kombat: Is Texas on another commitment watch?
Wednesday April 16th: Portal Kombat: Sean Miller’s latest moves show no boundaries
Thursday April 17th: Portal Kombat: Big names are on the move is Texas ready to pounce?
Friday April 18th: Portal Kombat: Texas turns the page and sets its sights on an elite wing
Saturday April 19th: Portal Kombat: New contenders emerge for Texas targets, can the Horns hold ground?