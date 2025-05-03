Inside the Arc: Why Texas’ new staff could change everything

With the Sean Miller era set to begin this college basketball season, it’s a good time to take a closer look at the staff leading the new chapter on the Forty Acres. Here are the five assistant coaches, general manager, head strength coach and chief of staff that Miller has brought to the University of Texas.Maligi returns to Austin for his second stint as an assistant coach at The University of Texas. Maligi, who has 18 years of collegiate coaching experience that includes an extensive coaching and recruiting pedigree in the state of Texas, has helped six teams advance to the NCAA Tournament and five squads win conference championships while working with 17 players who have seen game action in the NBA. He spent the previous three seasons (2022-25) as Associate Head Coach at Kansas State University, helping the Wildcats advance to the NCAA Elite Eight in 2023. In his first stint at Texas during the 2021-22 season, Maligi helped the Longhorns record a 22-12 mark, reach the NCAA Tournament Round of 32 and earn their first NCAA Tournament victory since 2014. He has also served as an assistant coach at Texas Tech (2019-21), Texas A&M (2016-19), SMU (2012-15), Houston (2010-12), Stephen F. Austin (2007-10) and UTA (2006-07).Maligi brings a high-major pedigree and a sharp recruiting edge to Texas. Known nationally as one of the best relationship-builders in college basketball, he’s expected to spearhead Texas’ national recruiting efforts. With past stops at Texas Tech and Kansas State, Maligi has played a major role in building tournament-caliber rosters. His presence adds immediate credibility with elite recruits and ensures Texas will have a seasoned strategist helping guide in-game decisions.A veteran of 27 seasons as a Division I coach, including three years working directly with Sean Miller at Xavier, Hunter will serve as an assistant coach at the University of Texas. During his collegiate coaching career, Hunter helped 13 teams advance to the NCAA Tournament and worked with 20 players who have seen game action in the NBA. He spent the previous five seasons (2020-25) on Mike Woodson’s staff at Indiana, including the previous three years in the role of associate head coach. Hunter has also worked as an assistant coach at UConn (2018-20), Nebraska (2013-18), Georgetown (2007-13), Xavier (2004-07) and Duquesne (1998-2000) and served as Director of Basketball Operations at NC State (2000-04). In his three years as an assistant at Xavier during Miller’s first stint as head coach with the Musketeers, Hunter helped Xavier post a 63-32 record and advance to a pair of NCAA Tournaments.Hunter brings over two decades of coaching experience with a strong defensive identity and a proven eye for talent. Known for his work developing guards and anchoring tough defensive schemes at UConn, he played a major role in the Huskies’ 2023 national championship run. Hunter is expected to focus heavily on defensive principles and player development, particularly in the backcourtRecognized for his successful track record in both recruiting and player development, Adam Cohen will serve as an assistant coach. During his 17 years of collegiate coaching, Cohen has helped five teams from four different conferences advance to the NCAA Tournament, two squads reach the postseason NIT and developed 13 players who have seen game action in the NBA. He spent the last three seasons (2022-25) working directly with Miller as Associate Head Coach at Xavier. Cohen worked for six years (2016-22) at Stanford, including the last four in the role of Associate Head Coach under Jerod Haase. Cohen previously served as an assistant coach at Vanderbilt (2014-16), Harvard (2013-14) and Rice (2012-13) in addition to roles as Director of Operations at USC (2010-12), Video Coordinator at USC (2009-10) and graduate assistant coach at New Orleans (2008-09).Cohen is widely respected for his offensive mind, player development skills, and recruiting connections, particularly on the West Coast. Cohen is expected to be the key voice in offensive strategy and guard development, helping implement Miller’s up-tempo yet efficient style. His leadership and tactical insight make him a critical pillar of the Longhorns’ new era.Miller, who has spent seven years working directly with Sean Miller at both Xavier and Arizona, will serve as an assistant coach. During his 12 years of collegiate coaching, Miller has helped four teams advance to the NCAA Tournament, two squads reach the postseason NIT and developed 21 players who have seen game action in the NBA. He served as an assistant coach under Sean Miller for the last three years (2022-25) at Xavier and as assistant coach for Tim Miles at San Jose State during the 2021-22 season. Miller worked for two years (2019-21) as Director of On-Campus Recruiting and Basketball Analytics under Sean Miller at Arizona. He previously served as Director of Basketball Operations at UC Santa Barbara (2017-19), Director of Player Development at Alabama (2016-17) and Assistant Video Coordinator at Alabama (2015-16). He began his collegiate coaching career as a graduate manager at Arizona (2013-15) under Sean Miller.He’s often labeled the “defensive coordinator” on staff, responsible for implementing the aggressive, switch-heavy schemes that made Miller’s teams so tough to score on. Miller is detail-oriented, intense, and highly respected for his scouting and game-planning. At Texas, he’ll be the backbone of the Longhorns’ defensive identity, bringing a no-nonsense edge and championship-caliber structure to that side of the ball.A former standout player at Arizona under Miller, Ryan Anderson will serve as an assistant coach. He served on Miller’s staff at Xavier for the last three seasons (2022-25). During his four years in collegiate coaching, Anderson has helped three teams advance to the NCAA Tournament with two trips to the Sweet 16. He spent his first year at Xavier in the role of Director of Recruiting before being promoted to Assistant Coach and Director of Player Development for the last two seasons. Anderson began his coaching career as a graduate manager at Arizona in the 2021-22 season. He spent five years playing professionally both overseas and in the NBA G League. Anderson played three years of collegiate basketball at Boston College (2011-14) and his senior season (2015-16) at Arizona.A rising star in the coaching world, Ryan Anderson brings a unique blend of youth, relatability, and high-level experience to Texas. At Texas, his energy will be key in helping the Longhorns stay aggressive in national recruiting while also guiding player growth behind the scenes, particularly in the frontcourt.A former University of Texas player and assistant coach, Chris Ogden will continue to serve in his role as the program’s General Manager. Ogden has 22 years of collegiate coaching experience, including 16 seasons on the Texas staff. After serving as head coach at UTA for three years (2018-21), he returned to the Forty Acres prior to the 2021-22 season and worked as Managing Director of Men’s Basketball for 18 months. Ogden served in an interim role as Assistant Coach from early January 2023 through the end of the 2022-23 season and has worked in the role of General Manager for the last two years. He previously served as an assistant coach at Texas Tech (2016-18), Tennessee (2015-16) and Texas (2008-15) in addition to roles as Administrative Assistant at Texas (2004-08) and student assistant coach at Texas (2003-04). Ogden was the captain on UT’s 2003 Final Four team.Kettler, who has 19 seasons of full-time collegiate basketball coaching and 23 total years of strength and conditioning coaching experience, will serve as Head Strength Coach. Kettler has helped 13 men’s basketball teams reach the NCAA Tournament appearances and developed 10 players who have seen game action in the NBA. He spent the last three years (2022-25) working directly with Sean Miller as Head Strength and Conditioning Coach for Basketball at Xavier. Kettler previously served as Head Strength and Conditioning Coach for Basketball at Louisville (2018-22), West Virginia (2008-18) and Winthrop (2006-08). He also worked as the head strength and conditioning coach for the Kansas City Royals in Major League Baseball (2004-06) in addition to strength and conditioning roles with minor league teams for the San Diego Padres (2003-04) and Cleveland Indians (2002-03).An 18-year veteran of full-time collegiate athletics, Ryan Reynolds will serve as Chief of Staff for Men’s Basketball. Reynolds has spent 16 seasons working directly with Sean Miller at both Xavier and Arizona. During the 16 years that Reynolds and Miller have worked together in full-time roles beginning with the 2007-08 season at Xavier, the duo has produced an overall record of 397-156 (.718) and advanced to 10 NCAA Tournaments with four trips to the Elite Eight and seven to the Sweet 16. Reynolds served as Special Assistant to the Head Coach at Xavier for the last three years (2022-25). He spent a total of 13 years (2009-22) in the athletics department at Arizona, including 12 seasons working directly with Sean Miller. Reynolds also worked for one year (2008-09) at Wake Forest and began his career as a graduate program assistant (2007-08) at Xavier.