Instant Analysis: A total Kyle Flood kind of guy

Cliffs Notes: The Longhorns picked up a commitment from Rivals250 offensive lineman Nicolas Robertson on Saturday.
Rankings: Here's the industry breakdown...
LSR: (5.8) Low 4 stars, No.51 in Texas
Rivals: (5.8) Low 4-stars No. 202 nationally, No. 27 in Texas
ESPN: (81) Low 4-stars, No.192 nationally, No.22 in Texas
On3: (88) High 3-stars, NR nationally, No.84 in Texas
247: (87) High 3-stars, NR nationally, No.97 in Texas
Notable offers: Arkansas, LSU, Missouri, Penn State, Texas A&M and USC
Evaluation: He's got some DJ Campbell in him. Listed at 6-5 and weighing a little more than 330 pounds at the moment, Robertson is a big boy that plays a very physical and deliberate style of football. He wants to get his hands and pads on you. Then he wants to punish you. That's his game. At his best, he has the quickness and skill level to get to the second level and gets his body on opposing defenders that mistakenly get in his path. He's a brute force that doesn't really pretend to be otherwise. He's not exactly a dancing bear from a footwork standpoint, even if he has some natural quickness, which is why he projects as an interior lineman at the next level. He needs to watch his weight moving forward because there can be a fine line between being big and being too big. At his current weight, he really needs to start committing himself to getting it under control.
Why it matters: The Longhorns plan on taking a large offensive line class and this likely gets them about 40% towards an eventual complete class. Robertson fits the Kyle Flood mantra of big humans and it doesn''t take long to figure out why Flood would be excited about the young lineman. You can close your eyes and imagine this kid being an SEC starter in a few years.
Expectations: It's hard to imagine Robertson making a first year impact at this point, but I can see a world where he's in the 2027 guard mix, even if the smartest pathway has him on a three-year plan and emerging as aa starter as a redshirt-sophomore. That would give him three years of potential starting time at best and two years at worst, should he not redshirt in 2026 or proved to be so good that he doesn't end up being a 5-year player.
Junior Film: Enjoy!
