Instant Analysis: Dipping into the pot of gold that is New Orleans...

May 29, 2001
Cliffs Notes: The Longhorns picked up a commitment on Friday from Rivals 4-star cornerback Hayward Howard out of New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr.

Rankings: Here's the industry breakdown...

Rivals: (5.8) Low 4-star, NR nationally, No. 11 in Louisiana
On3: (89) High 3-stars, NR nationally, No.10 in Louisiana
On3 Industry Ranking: (89.03) Low 4 stars, No.372 nationally, NO.11 in Louisiana
247: (88) High 3-stars, NR nationally, No.12 in Louisiana
ESPN: (80) Low 4-star, No.252 nationally, No.10 in Louisiana

Notable offers: Auburn, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Texas A&M and USC.


Evaluation: Howard is an interesting guy because physically he seems to have gone from 5-10, 140-ish pounds to a listed 6-2, 170 pounds in the Rivals database. He's a guy that has a lot of raw athleticism and is just scratching the surface of his abilities as a player. Has the physical measurables that will remind you of a guy like Manny Muhammad, but he's not yet that advanced on the field as a guy like Muhammad was at the same time in his development.

Why it matters: The Longhorns have recruited so well at the cornerback position in the last few years that it's hard to know how to properly frame this news. In a world where the SEC might allow its members to have 105 scholarships next fall, this could the staff taking a flyer on a high-upside kid without a lot of minimal risk attached to it. Any time you can dip into the state of Louisiana and take a Top 10 in-state kid out of Edna Karr, it's an investment in future infrastructure.

Expectations: Probably not a lot initially. The defensive backfield is loaded with so much talent that a 5-star like Kade Phillips will have to pay some dues and wait a little time. The same will be true here. Maybe an impact on special teams in 2027 and competing for the two-deep by 2028 with two or three seasons of eligibility to play feels about right.
 
