Instant Analysis: Dipping into the pot of gold that is New Orleans...

Ketchum
Resident Blockhead
Staff
-
- May 29, 2001
-
- 299,296
-
- 558,157
-
- 8,000,000
Founded by proud UT graduates (Garner, B.S. Geology and Chris BBA and MBA from McCombs), Mercury Exteriors is dedicated to helping Texans improve their homes. Whether it is repairing damage caused by bad weather or upgrading the exterior of a home, Mercury is trusted by Longhorn fans across the state (disclaimer: we will also help Aggies, Red Raiders and Horned Frogs, as long as they behave themselves).
For a free estimate, please contact us at 512-729-ROOF (7663) or info@mercuryexteriors.com.
******
Cliffs Notes: The Longhorns picked up a commitment on Friday from Rivals 4-star cornerback Hayward Howard out of New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr.
Rankings: Here's the industry breakdown...
Rivals: (5.8) Low 4-star, NR nationally, No. 11 in Louisiana
On3: (89) High 3-stars, NR nationally, No.10 in Louisiana
On3 Industry Ranking: (89.03) Low 4 stars, No.372 nationally, NO.11 in Louisiana
247: (88) High 3-stars, NR nationally, No.12 in Louisiana
ESPN: (80) Low 4-star, No.252 nationally, No.10 in Louisiana
Notable offers: Auburn, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Texas A&M and USC.
Evaluation: Howard is an interesting guy because physically he seems to have gone from 5-10, 140-ish pounds to a listed 6-2, 170 pounds in the Rivals database. He's a guy that has a lot of raw athleticism and is just scratching the surface of his abilities as a player. Has the physical measurables that will remind you of a guy like Manny Muhammad, but he's not yet that advanced on the field as a guy like Muhammad was at the same time in his development.
Why it matters: The Longhorns have recruited so well at the cornerback position in the last few years that it's hard to know how to properly frame this news. In a world where the SEC might allow its members to have 105 scholarships next fall, this could the staff taking a flyer on a high-upside kid without a lot of minimal risk attached to it. Any time you can dip into the state of Louisiana and take a Top 10 in-state kid out of Edna Karr, it's an investment in future infrastructure.
Expectations: Probably not a lot initially. The defensive backfield is loaded with so much talent that a 5-star like Kade Phillips will have to pay some dues and wait a little time. The same will be true here. Maybe an impact on special teams in 2027 and competing for the two-deep by 2028 with two or three seasons of eligibility to play feels about right.