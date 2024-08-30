Instant Analysis: First Baryshnikov and now Gregory Hines!

Ketchum
******
Cliffs Notes: The Longhorns picked up one of its most coveted targets in the entire 2025 class on Friday morning with a commitment from Jacksonville (Florida) Mandarin five-star wide receiver Jaime Ffrench.
Rankings: Here's the industry breakdown...
Rivals: (6.1) 5-star, No.16 nationally, No.3 in Florida
ESPN: (87) High 4-star, No.17 nationally, No.3 in Florida
On3: (94) Mid 4-star, No.55 nationally, No.7 in Florida
247: (98) 5-star, No.25 nationally, No.3 in Florida
247 composite: (.9902) 5-star, No.19 nationally, No.3 in Florida
Notable offers: LSU (OV 5/31), Miami (OV 6/7), Tennessee (OV 6/14), Florida State, Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma and Texas A&M
