Instant Analysis: Forced into a corner, Horns fight like cornered badgers in win over Vols

Cliffs Notes: The top-seeded Texas Longhorns survived its second scare of the season from No.5 Tennessee by dominating in the fourth quarter, eventually suffocating the Vols 67-59 to advance to the Elite 8 in Region III.



The Participants: No.1 Texas (34) and No.8 Tennessee (24-10)



Game MVP: SEC Player of the Year Madison Booker took over in the fourth quarter to finish with a team high 17 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists. When the game was close in the early stages of the 4th quarter, it was Booker's offense that created the separation needed.







The Game Was Decided When...: The Longhorns locked in during the fourth quarter, outscoring the Vols 17-9 in the final 10 minutes of the game. The defense was sensational, as it forced 9 turnovers in the final quarter when the game was tired and the season was teetering on the brink of real disappointment.



Unsung Heroes: Freshman Jordan Lee was so crucial to the win, scoring 13 points on 5 of 10 shooting, including a couple of huge buckets i the final quarter. Meanwhile, fellow freshman Bryanna Preston scored 12 points, grabbed 3 rebounds, dished out 4 assists and made 3 steals off the bench. The Longhorns don't win this game without the fish.



The Three-Point Shot: The Longhorns only made 3 of 7 shots from downtown (all the makes were by Lee), but the Vols only knocked down 5 of 26 shots from three-point range, which proved to be its undoing.



Final Thoughts: The Longhorns felt really vulnerable in the third quarter and I have to admit wondering what it would mean if the Longhorns went out BEFORE the Elite 8. Yet, Vic Schaefer's team absolutely played its basketball during money time... playing great defense, making key shots and handling its business from the free throw line. It wasn't a great performance by the Longhorns, but it is exactly the kind of stone-cold, gut-check win that South Carolina had on Friday night. There comes a time in the NCAAA Tournament when you have to win a game when you don't play your best... or else. Texas did what it needed to. Now comes a chance to beat TCU in the regional final to make this program's first Final Four under Schaefer.