Instant Analysis: Holy hell, it's the guy Alex Dunlap has been fantasizing about!

Cliffs Notes: The Longhorns picked up a monster 5-star commitment on Sunday with the addition of Chatsworth, California defensive end Richard Wesley.
Rankings: Here's the industry breakdown...
Rivals: (6.1) 5-stars, No.6 nationally, No. 2 in California
On3: (93) Low 4-stars, No.42 nationally, No.6 in California
On3 Industry Ranking: (95.97) 5 stars, No24 nationally, No.5 in California
247: (94) Mid 4-stars, No.35 nationally, No.4 in California
ESPN: (90) 5-stars, No.18 nationally, No.3 in California
