Instant Analysis: Horns go west to get talented corner with NFL bloodlines

Cliffs Notes: The first commitment of the weekend is in, with cornerback Santana Wilson announcing his commitment to Texas. Wilson becomes the fourth commitment in the Longhorns’ 2024 recruiting class.
Rankings: Here’s the industry breakdown …
Rivals: (5.8), 4 star, No .46-ranked CB, No. 11 in the state of Arizona
ESPN: 3 star, No. 50-ranked CB, No. 11 in the state of Arizona
On3: 4 star, No. 238 nationally, No. 24-ranked CB, No. 3 in the state of Arizona
247: 3 star, No. 35-ranked CB, No. 8 in the state of Arizona
Notable offers: Arizona State, Miami, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Washington
Evaluation: Wilson has good size at 6-1 and 180 pounds and has NFL bloodlines. He excels in press coverage and that’s where he’s most comfortable, allowing his athleticism and size to shut down receivers on the outside. Very physical with his hands at the line of scrimmage, throwing receivers off their routes. He’s a physical defender at corner who doesn’t mind getting his hands dirty to make tackles. Shows plus ball skills on tape and though he doesn’t have elite speed, is capable as a returner once he gets the ball in his hands. Also lines up at running back at the high school level.
Rivals Evaluation: (From Adam Gorney) “Physical cornerback who's not afraid to go after receivers. He’s going to be very competitive, does not mind being out on an island. In fact, he actually looks forward to it. He’s the son of a decade-long NFL player who is now in an executive role, so he’s been around the game his entire life. He knows what it takes to play at the highest level and I think that’s one of the things that was so attractive for Texas.”
Whit it matters: Texas has had a lot of success in the state of Arizona and is trying to pull in multiple players from the state in the 2023 class. Getting Wilson is a nice start. He’s a player whose stock had really picked up steam in spring evaluation period and he was a guy that Pete Kwiatkowski singled out to personally offer. Texas had only three commitments coming into the weekend and needed to build some momentum. Wilson won’t necessarily make national waves but he’s a talented player with high upside.
Expectations: Texas has some young talent on campus in a guy like Malik Muhammad and Terrance Brooks, but the cornerback room is top-heavy with upperclassmen who won’t be on the roster when Wilson arrives. He and the other corners Texas adds in this class should have an opportunity to get on the two-deep very early in their careers.
Notable: Wilson’s father, Adrian Wilson, was an All-Pro safety for the Arizona Cardinals. He was a five-time Pro-Bowler and is in the Cardinals’ Ring of Honor. He’s currently the Vice President of Player Personnel for the Carolina Panthers.
Must see: junior highlights
