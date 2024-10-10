Instant Analysis: Is that a little bit of Jordan Shipley, I see...

GUYwX-xXAAAwnUp


Cliffs Notes: The Longhorns run at a possible No.1 overall recruiting class for 2025 picked up a little more steam on Thursday night with the commitment of Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy wide receiver Daylan McCutcheon announced his verbal pledge for the Longhorns.

Rankings: Here's the industry breakdown...

LSR (6.0): Mid 4-star, No.18 in Texas
Rivals: (5.9) Mid 4-star, No.96 nationally, No.16 in Texas
ESPN: (82) Low 4-star, No.135 nationally, No.20 in Texas
On3: (93) Low 4-star, No.69 nationally, No.17 in Texas
247: (981 Low 4-star, No.221 nationally, No.31 in Texas
247 composite: (.9517) Mid 4-star, No.107 nationally, No.20 in Texas

