Instant Analysis: It's winner-take-all on Friday night

Cliffs Notes: No.12 Texas Tech for a winner-take-all game three in the championship round of the WCWS with a 4-3 win over the Longhorns.



The Participants: No.6 Texas (55-12) and No.12 Texas Tech (54-13)



The Game Was Decided When...: The Longhorns clawed back into the game in the 7th inning, but Tech All-American NiJaree Canady struck out Kayden Henry with the tying run on third base to force a game three.



Moment When Things Went Sideways: Freshman pitcher Cambria Salmon had allowed 10 runs in her last 3 games over 8 1/3 innings, so it was a bit of a surprise when Mike White called on her in the third inning of a 0-0 WCWS game, but it was really surprising that he asked her to go out for a third inning after she had gone through the line-up once. Therefore, it was really, really surprising that he asked her to pitch through what turned into a disaster inning, which included her allowed runs on a hit batter (on a 1-2 count with two outs) and a wild pitch. Salmon's been very good throughout the season is short doses, but it felt like in real time it was asking too much in this moment and it proved to be true.



Elephant in the Room: The Longhorns simply have to cut out the sloppiness. After committing 4 errors in game one, it spit the bit with errors, wild pitches, hit batters and general messiness in key moments on a night when a national title was there for the taking. This has to stop tomorrow night.



College Softball's MIke Schmidt: You just can't say enough about the play of third baseman Mia Scott. Her bat is the thing that she's most known for and she did set a new Texas-record for career home runs in the WCWS tonight, but she has also was gold-glove worthy in every game she played in Oklahoma City. She's just a monster.







First Inning High-Wire Act: For the second time in as many night, Texas Tech loaded the bases against Texas in the first inning with only one out on the scoreboard and for the second time in as many nights, the Longhorns found a way to get out of the jam without surrendering a run, as Mac Morgan was able to get a fielder's choice at home plate for out No.2 and a ground out to shortstop to end the inning.



What's Next: The Longhorns and Red raiders will do this all over again on Friday night for all the marbles.



Final Thoughts: As someone that would have bet a mortgage payment that Texas star pitcher Teagan Kavan would get the starting call tonight for the second night in a row against Canady, consider me absolutely stunned that she didn't get into tonight's game until the Longhorns were down by a run and in yet another pitching jam with one out in the 6th inning. Ultimately, the smart money was always going to be on one of the Texas pitchers not named Kavan caving in before Canady, which is exactly what happened. It means that Kavan will mostly be fresh for the deciding game, but it was a big risk to simply hand Texas Tech such a big advantage in a critical game. Of course, if you win on Friday, it'll be remembered as clever management.