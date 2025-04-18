Instant Analysis: Just how much will Lavon Johnson play?

Cliffs Notes: The Longhorns added some depth to its defensive line on Friday with the signing of Marland defensive tackle transfer Lavon Johnson.

Evaluation: Listed at 6-2, 311 pounds, Johnson played up and down the line of scrimmage for the Terps in 2024, seeing time at the one-, three- and five-techs throughout the year and sometimes in the same game. He's not a guy that flashes a lot of big play potential and he only recorded 14 tackles and a single tackle for loss as a sophomore last season. yet, he's sturdy at the point of attack and plays with good leverage/pad level at his very best. Is he ever going to be good enough to start at Texas? I would say probably not, but can he provide some depth? Yes, I think so.

Why it matters: Texas addressed the defensive tackle position in the winter with three Portal additions, but this move is an indication that they didn't do enough to solve the problems/concerns that exist. Just bringing Johnson is screams that the defensive tackle position needs all the help it can get.

Expectations: Think Trill Carter, who played 200 snaps for the Longhorns in 2023 as a portal addition, but very little fuss or memories were ever created by this playoff contributor. If Johnson has a similar impact for the Longhorns... playing between 150-200 snaps this season... and is serviceable, then this will be a pick-up that paid off for the coaching staff.
 
