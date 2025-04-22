Instant Analysis: Longhorns land a day one starter?

Cliffs Notes: The Longhorns dipped into the Portal for more defensive tackle help on Tuesday with the announced addition of Syracuse defensive tackle transfer Maraad Watson.

Evaluation: The 6-3, 313-pound Watson was an immediate producer as a true freshman on an undersized Syracuse defensive front, starting in 11 games in 2024 and producing 31 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, a sack and a pass break-up. Flashes athleticism and a quick first step off the ball and shows flashes of playmaking ability as a defensive lineman. Is still in needing of adding strength to his frame, which should be a huge surprise for a player out of Irvington, New Jersey, who is in his first full collegiate off-season. Has the ability to play the one- and three-techniques based on his usage from last season, having played nearly 100 snaps at nose-tackle and a couple of hundred at left and right three-shade. On occasion, he even lined up as a five-tech for Syracuse, but less so as the season went along. Played his best football of the season down the stretch in games against Cal, U.Conn and Miami. His season-grade of 65.1 on PFF was higher than the season grades of Ethan Burke, Alex January, Bill Norton, Tia Savea, Jaray Bledsoe, Sydie Mitchell and Aaron Bryant.

Why it matters: Of all the guys that the Longhorns have signed at defensive tackle, there seems to be more of a buzz about his ability and upside than the rest. Generally speaking, he's viewed as the one of the best defensive tackles that have become available in either Portal window. The coaches told us they needed more at the position and they have aggressively worked to address it.

Expectations: With three years of eligibility remaining, it's safe to say that he'll be in the mix for immediate playing time in the defensive tackle rotation and could be a favorite to start by 2026 at the latest. The. Longhorns coaching staff seems to feel as if it has landed a guy for the present and the future.

Freshman Highlights: These were uploaded onto Youtube yesterday.

 
