Instant Analysis: Longhorns land one of the best safeties in Texas

Ketchum
Resident Blockhead
Staff
-
- May 29, 2001
-
- 286,167
-
- 484,445
-
- 113
Founded by proud UT graduates (Garner, B.S. Geology and Chris BBA and MBA from McCombs), Mercury Exteriors is dedicated to helping Texans improve their homes. Whether it is repairing damage caused by bad weather or upgrading the exterior of a home, Mercury is trusted by Longhorn fans across the state (disclaimer: we will also help Aggies, Red Raiders and Horned Frogs, as long as they behave themselves).
For a free estimate, please contact us at 512-729-ROOF (7663) or info@mercuryexteriors.com.
******
Cliffs Notes: Texas picked up a commitment No.13 on Saturday from 2025 FB Hightower defensive back Kade Phillips.
Rankings: Here's the industry breakdown...
LSR (5.8): Low 4-star, No.41 in Texas
Rivals: (5.8) Low 4-star, NR nationally, No.45 in Texas
ESPN: (81) Low 4-star, No.213 nationally, No.34 in Texas
On3: (92) Low 4-star, No.105 nationally, No.20 in Texas
247: (90) Low 4-star, No.241 nationally, No.33 in Texas
247 composite: (.9244) Low 4-star, No.207 nationally, No.31 in Texas
Notable offers: LSU (OV 6/14), Baylor (OV 4/26), Arkansas, Auburn, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford and Texas A&M
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Last edited: