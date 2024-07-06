ADVERTISEMENT

Instant Analysis: Longhorns land one of the best safeties in Texas

Ketchum

Ketchum

Cliffs Notes: Texas picked up a commitment No.13 on Saturday from 2025 FB Hightower defensive back Kade Phillips.

Rankings: Here's the industry breakdown...

LSR (5.8): Low 4-star, No.41 in Texas
Rivals: (5.8) Low 4-star, NR nationally, No.45 in Texas
ESPN: (81) Low 4-star, No.213 nationally, No.34 in Texas
On3: (92) Low 4-star, No.105 nationally, No.20 in Texas
247: (90) Low 4-star, No.241 nationally, No.33 in Texas
247 composite: (.9244) Low 4-star, No.207 nationally, No.31 in Texas

Notable offers: LSU (OV 6/14), Baylor (OV 4/26), Arkansas, Auburn, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford and Texas A&M

