Instant analysis: Survive and advance! Texas outlasts Texas A&M in Double OT thriller

Ball Movement: C+

Attacking the rim: B+

Shot selection: C

Perimeter Offense: B-

Interior Offense: B

Perimeter Defense: A-

Interior Defense: B-

Offensive Rebounding: C+

Defensive Rebounding: D-

Ball security: A-

Discipline: F

Overall Performance: B-

: Texas survives a dogfight against Texas A&M in a 94-89 double OT win in the SEC Tournament.Texas Longhorns (17-14, 6-12) vs No.14 Texas A&M (22-9, 11-7)Just like the game against Vanderbilt, you can really pick out who gets today’s MVP of the game, from Weaver’s stellar defense and energy, to Kaluma’s ability to attack the paint, to Tramon Mark taking the Point Guard role full head on, Jordan Pope and his back-to-back season saving plays, or even Tre Johnson’s sharp three point outing I really cant single this game to just one player’s performance so, with that being said the game ball goes out to those five I mentioned because, if you take away even one of those players from today’s game, we’ll be talking about offseason decisions instead.After knocking off the Vanderbilt Commodores, Texas was tasked with facing off against the Texas A&M Aggies in the SEC Tournament. The Aggies are a grit and grind type of team that favor a slower paced ball game and rely on their stifling defense to win them games. Coming into this game Texas A&M ranked 6th in the nation in defensive efficiency, and 1st in the entire country in offensive rebounds per game, and offensive rebound percentage, so it’s no surprise the Longhorns were going to be in a dogfight for 40 minutes.: With the season on the line for the Longhorns the supporting cast stepped up to take the charge. Mark, Kaluma, Johnson, Pope, Weaver, and Shedrick combined for 84 of Texas’ 94 points against the Aggies, not to mention arguably the play of the game that might be looked back for years in the Texas basketball program:In today’s matchup between the Longhorns and the Aggies there were 52 fouls called by the officials, and 71 free throws attempted by both teams in this ball game.A gritty and tough game was in the cards for today’s Texas vs Texas A&M ball game and despite it being an absolute bloodbath, the only thing that matters is the result. Joe Lunardi now has the Longhorns in the ‘Last team in’ side of the bubble and even with a potential loss to a Tennessee team in the next round, the Horns’ tournament chances should not take that big of a hit still, a win against the Volunteers and Texas takes themselves out of the play-in round of the NCAA Tournament. Overall what a crazy game and despite Texas not being as disciplined in the second half of this game, I was very impressed by their resiliency in this game, we’ve seen the Horns fall in close games like these ultimately leading to a heartbreak, but a win at this stage with the season on the line, and against one of your biggest rival, talk about defining. Up next for the Longhorns is a date with the Tennessee Volunteers tomorrow, Friday March 14th, 2:30PM CT on ESPN.