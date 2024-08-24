Instant Analysis: Texas lands the next... dare I say... Darren Woodson?

Ketchum
Resident Blockhead
Staff
-
- May 29, 2001
-
- 289,837
-
- 495,714
-
- 113
Founded by proud UT graduates (Garner, B.S. Geology and Chris BBA and MBA from McCombs), Mercury Exteriors is dedicated to helping Texans improve their homes. Whether it is repairing damage caused by bad weather or upgrading the exterior of a home, Mercury is trusted by Longhorn fans across the state (disclaimer: we will also help Aggies, Red Raiders and Horned Frogs, as long as they behave themselves).
For a free estimate, please contact us at 512-729-ROOF (7663) or info@mercuryexteriors.com.
******
Cliffs Notes: The Longhorns picked up the single-biggest commitment in the 2025 cycle to date on Saturday with a verbal pledge from 5-star Galveston Ball athlete Jonah Williams.
Rankings: Here's the industry breakdown...
Rivals: (6.1) 5-star, No.20 nationally, No.6 in Texas
ESPN: (90)5-star, No.8 nationally, No.2 in Texas
On3: (97) High 4-star, No.16 nationally, No.4 in Texas
247: (98) 5-star, No.7 nationally, No.3 in Texas
247 composite: (.9957) 5-star, No.10 nationally, No.3 in Texas
Notable offers: Oregon (OV 6/21), Ohio State (OV 6/14), LSU (OV 6/7), Texas A&M (OV 6/6), USC (OV 5/31), Alabama, Michigan, Oklahoma and Tennessee
Evaluation: Pound for pound, I just cannot envision a better pound for pound football player in the state. There will be some Travis Hunter comparisons because of his playmaking on the offensive side of the ball as a receiver, but the player he reminds me of is a young Darren Woodson (back in his Arizona State days). Is he a safety? Is he a linebacker? Yes. He's the rare guy that can do all of those things and will serve as a bit of a hybrid at the star position that is incredibly unique. HIs ball skills are to die for, but his ability to cover ground sideline to sideline makes him incredibly unique at his 6-3, 200+ pound size. A willing thumper who has never been involved in a full off-season program because he's always playing a sport. While I love him as a safety, it's not hard to imagine him adding 15 pounds of muscle fairly easily and playing his way into the linebacker position.
Why it matters: Oh, my goodness, let us count the ways. First of all, any five-star prospect is a monumental addition to any class. The fact that he might come in from day one and compete for snaps/starting spot at outside linebacker is a massive bonus. If the Longhorns were truly going to build some momentum, it desperately needed Williams to jump on board ands give the 2025 recruiting class a talent that can stand toes to toe with any prospect in the country.
Expectations: I fully expect him to play right away and potentially start for three seasons, while emerging as one of the best defensive players in college football. I'll be shocked if he's not one of the faces of the next era of Texas football. The only question is where he's going to play.
Must See Junior Film: Enjoy.