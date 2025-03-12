Instant Analysis: Texas shuts down Vanderbilt in statement win

Ball Movement: C

Attacking the rim: A

Shot selection: A-

Perimeter Offense: C

Interior Offense: A

Perimeter Defense: A-

Interior Defense: C+

Offensive Rebounding: B

Defensive Rebounding: A-

Ball security: B

Overall Performance: A-

: Texas answers the call with a season-saving 79-72 victory over the Commodores and advance in the SEC Tournament.Texas Longhorns (17-14, 6-12) vs Vanderbilt Commodores (20-11, 8-10)Today’s hardwood MVP really could’ve been given to multiple people. Between Kaluma’s hot start in the first half, Tre Johnson’s ability to knock down jumpers when they matter, or even Chendall “does more than the box score says,” Weaver, you can really pick any Longhorn in today’s impressive win and I wouldn’t be upset at any of those choices however, this goes to Tramon Mark for me, another great outing from the Redshirt Senior who tallied 19 points, shot 5/8 from the field, and 9/11 from the line, just a great outing from Tramon and his teammates.The last time these two faced off was in Nashville, the Commodores defeated the Longhorns thanks to a dominant outing from their interior forces, Jaylen Carey, and Devin McGlockten however, Vanderbilt is more known for an up-tempo pace of play and defeating their opponents from the perimeter, mix in the Commodores lack of discipline on defense and Rodney Terry knew that his squad had to be the more disciplined team in this ballgame in order to survive and advance in the SEC Tournament.Texas displayed a straight bully ball approach on offense getting to the charity stripe whenever and, however. The Longhorns went to the line at a high rate, attempting 34 free throws and converting 25 of them against the Commadores.Kaluma, Pope, Mark, and Johnson combined for 63 of Texas’ 79 while shooting 44% from the field and pouring a combined 21/26 (81%) from the free throw line.The Longhorns had the Commodores’ number all night on the perimeter, forcing Vanderbilt to shoot an abysmal 3/19 from beyond the arc and 8/22 from mid-range totaling for a rough 27% from the perimeter for the Commadores in Nashville.We just witnessed that! After the most roller coaster year for a Texas Men’s Basketball squad in the regular season, how fitting that the Longhorns played their best basketball when it mattered most, and boy was it a treat to watch. Outside of poor three point shooting, and a lack of ball movement at times in this game, Texas played amazing from the get go and didn’t let their foot off the gas pedal, and while style points are the least of anybody’s concern when you’re just trying to make it to March Madness, man is it a positive sign for this result to come at this time. Up Next, is part three between Texas vs Texas A&M tomorrow, Thursday March 13th at 2:30PM CT on the SEC Network, where the Lonestar rivals come in having split the season series between each other where the winner will face off against the Tennessee Volunteers on Friday, March 14th.