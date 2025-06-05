Instant Analysis: Texas softball is 1 win away from immortality

Texas beat Texas Tech 2-1 in game one of the championship series of the Women's College World Series to put the Longhorns one win away from its first national championship.No.6 Texas (55-11) and Texas Tech (53-13)Texas Tech All-American NiJaree Canady was trying to intentionally walk Texas star Reese Atwood decided to channel her inner Kelly Leak by swinging at a ball that was left a little too much in her wheelhouse and she delivered a two-out, 2-RBI single that turned the game on its head. It was the first time Canady had attempted an intentional walk all season and she grooved one over the plate on a 3-0 count.Teagan Kavan continued to be a star for the Longhorns, pitching 7 innings of unearned ball, allowing only three hits in the process. She'll get the ball tomorrow with a chance to earn herself and this team some immortality.The Longhorns appeared to have eliminated a Tech threat in the 6th inning when they threw out Tech's Logan Halleman at second base on a stolen base attempt to leave the bases empty with two outs in a 0-0 game, Yet, the home plate umpire ruled after review that Texas shortstop Leighann Goode obstructed the runner and overturned the call. Moments later, a bloop single provided Tech with the only run of the game.15 of the previous 19 winners of game one in the championship series have gone on to win the national championship.Game two of the series will take place on Thursday night at 7pm.That was one hell of a game and it included some wild officiating moments. All that matters is that Texas found a way to win when it would have been easy to sulk in the face of an officiating decision that loomed over the entire contest. This team continues to play with an unending amount of willpower. A little more will earn it a national championship.