ADVERTISEMENT

Instant Analysis: Texas softball is 1 win away from immortality

Ketchum

Ketchum

Resident Blockhead
Staff
May 29, 2001
301,012
561,433
8,000,000
GspTfwbWgAA3D8W


Cliffs Notes: Texas beat Texas Tech 2-1 in game one of the championship series of the Women's College World Series to put the Longhorns one win away from its first national championship.

The Participants: No.6 Texas (55-11) and Texas Tech (53-13)

The Game Was Decided When...: Texas Tech All-American NiJaree Canady was trying to intentionally walk Texas star Reese Atwood decided to channel her inner Kelly Leak by swinging at a ball that was left a little too much in her wheelhouse and she delivered a two-out, 2-RBI single that turned the game on its head. It was the first time Canady had attempted an intentional walk all season and she grooved one over the plate on a 3-0 count.


Game MVP: Teagan Kavan continued to be a star for the Longhorns, pitching 7 innings of unearned ball, allowing only three hits in the process. She'll get the ball tomorrow with a chance to earn herself and this team some immortality.

Total BS: The Longhorns appeared to have eliminated a Tech threat in the 6th inning when they threw out Tech's Logan Halleman at second base on a stolen base attempt to leave the bases empty with two outs in a 0-0 game, Yet, the home plate umpire ruled after review that Texas shortstop Leighann Goode obstructed the runner and overturned the call. Moments later, a bloop single provided Tech with the only run of the game.


Math is fun: 15 of the previous 19 winners of game one in the championship series have gone on to win the national championship.

What's Next: Game two of the series will take place on Thursday night at 7pm.

Final Thoughts: That was one hell of a game and it included some wild officiating moments. All that matters is that Texas found a way to win when it would have been easy to sulk in the face of an officiating decision that loomed over the entire contest. This team continues to play with an unending amount of willpower. A little more will earn it a national championship.
 
  • Like
  • Love
  • Wow
Reactions: BigBrotherJake, Dave26, BOOTS and BLUE and 141 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Ketchum

Instant Analysis: Texas Softball is 2 Wins From a Title

Replies
88
Views
8K
Inside the 40 Acres
LonghornsFanDC
L
Ketchum

Instant Analysis: Texas Softball is headed back to the CWS

Replies
82
Views
7K
Inside the 40 Acres
Ketchum
Ketchum
oktexan

From today's Oklahoman on UT Softball.....

Replies
18
Views
3K
Inside the 40 Acres
Smootus
Smootus
ZachattheDisch

Texas BASEBALL - Horns fall short - INSTANT ANALYSIS

Replies
91
Views
5K
Inside the 40 Acres
Uncut Degenerate
Uncut Degenerate
ZachattheDisch

Texas BASEBALL - Vols outlast Horns - INSTANT ANALYSIS

Replies
80
Views
5K
Inside the 40 Acres
SnakeEarl
S
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back