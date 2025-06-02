ADVERTISEMENT

Instant Analysis: Texas Softball is 2 Wins From a Title

Cliffs Notes: The No.6 Texas Longhorns advanced to the national championship round of the WCWS on Monday with a 2-0 win over No.7 Tennessee.

The Participants: No.6 Texas (54-11) and No.7 Tennessee (47-17)

Game MVP: Senior right-hander Mac Morgan took the circle instead of star Teagan Kavan and she delivered with 4 shutout innings of three-hit ball, while striking out a season-high 4 batters. There was a sense going in that maybe this was asking a bit much of Morgan in such a critical point in the post-season and she never gave more than an inch to the Vols offense. It was the signature moment of her career.


Unsung Heroes: It's hard to call Katie Stewart an unsung hero on a day when her home run was the difference on the scoreboard, but with the pitching dominating the discussion, she warrants some love after delivering her 17th bomb of the season.

The Game Was Decided When...: The moment that Kavan came into the game, the Vols were cooked. The sophomore went three hitless innings on the mound, while striking out three. It'll be her show from here on out.

What's Next: It's either Texas Tech or Oklahoma. If it's the latter, it'll be a rematch of last year's national championship series.

Final Thoughts: The Longhorns are huffing and puffing, but can they knock the damn door down? Mike White and Co. have this program ready to sit on top of the mountaintop, but it's not going to be easy to get these final two wins. But, they are playing lights out ball going into Wednesday's game one.
 
