Instant Analysis: Texas Softball is headed back to the CWS





Cliffs Notes: The Texas Longhorns advanced to its 3rd College World Series appearance in the last 4 years by beating Clemson 6-5 in the deciding game of the Austin Super Regional.



The Participants: No.6 Texas (50-11) and No.11 Clemson (48-13)



Game MVP: Mia Scott gave a performance worthy of an all-time great senior playing in her final game at home, as she was the decisive player in a one-run game with a combination of stellar hitting and defensive play. Scott finished the night 2 of 4 with a double and a run, but that only partly tells the impact she made in the game.







Unsung Heroes: It happened early in the night, but Leighann Goode's 2-RBI double in the second inning gave the Longhorns an early 2-0 lead... momentum that the Longhorns dearly needed at the outset of such a critical game. Goode finished 3 for 3 on the night. Not bad for a shortstop that is one of only three players in the line-up hitting below .300 for the season. Her bat was big tonight.



The Game Was Decided When...: Not until Mac Morgan stopped a come-backer to the mound and fired to first base for the final out with the game-tying run on second base just moments after Clemson had closed the lead in the 7th with a 2-run bomb. The Tigers made the Longhorns sweat all night.



Final Thoughts: Whew... that was a close call all weekend. The Longhorns joined Texas Tech, No.2 Oklahoma and No.16 Oregon as half of the College World Series field in Oklahoma City next week. They'll be joined by at least 2 other SEC teams and possibly as many as 4 more. The Longhorns have officially had a successful season. Can the Longhorns get over the OU mountain if it comes to that? We're about to find out...



