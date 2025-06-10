Instant Analysis: The next Ray Guy? Michael Dickson? Michael Kern?

Ketchum
Cliffs Notes: The Longhorns picked up its 13th commitment from the 2026 class (and third from a special teams specialist) with the addition of Prosper High punter Mikey Bukauskas.
Rankings: Here's the industry breakdown...
Rivals: (NR)
On3: (NR)
On3 Industry Ranking: (NR)
247: (82) Low three stars, No.2 punter nationally and No.238 in Texas
ESPN: (NR)
Notable offers: Clemson
Evaluation: This is from the hohlskicking.com website, which ranks Bukauskas as the nation's No.2 prep punter in the 2026 class: "Bukauskas dominated at the 2025 Kohl's Texas Spring Showcase. He produced one of the top chart sessions nationwide this spring. His overall score on punts was 120.38 points which includes a big ball of 60 yards with 5.18 seconds of hang time. He also scored 117.60 points in the kickoff portion of camp. He has Power 4 frame and leg strength. One of the top Punt/KO guys in his class. Bukauskas competed at the 2024 Kohl's Western Winter Showcase. He has continued to refine his ball striking and he had another strong showing at the event. He competed in all three disciplines and produced some excellent charts at camp. He scored 14 points in the field goal charting and scored 104.20 points in the kickoff portion of camp. His overall punt score at camp was 100.79 points and he connected with a big ball of 55 yards with 4.50 seconds of hang time. Bukauskas competed at the Fall Ranking Event in Oct of 2024 and put on a show. His kickoff score of 114.45 and punt score of 115.95 were at the D1 level. He also scored 11/15 points on field goals. Bukauskas also attended Kohl's National Scholarship Camp in July of 2024. He scored 98.30 points in punting, 16/36 points on field goals, and 102.70 points on kick-offs. He has a D1 frame and potential."
Why it matters: The Longhorns are completely rebuilding the special teams going into next season with four specialists, including the only scholarship punter (Jack Bouwmeister), scheduled to depart following this season. When you consider that the coaches have to be thinking about the possible expansion of scholarships to 105 going into the 2026 season, a massive investment in the kicking game must take place and the addition of Bukauskas is the first of several puzzle pieces that will be added in the next 6 months in the kicking game. As for as high school punters from the state of Texas are concerned, Bukauskas is about as good as you could hope to nab.
Expectations: I'm not sure you can expect him to be a day one starter any more than you could expect it from Michael Kern, but he gives the program an investment piece into the long-term future, while the possible addition of a starter for 2026 through the Portal still remains as a reasonable and realistic possibility.