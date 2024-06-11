Instant Analysis: The Texas DB class starts to take shape

Ketchum
Cliffs Notes: The 2025 defensive backs class for the Longhorns is a little clearer after the commitment of Fort Bend Marshall's Caleb Chester out the Longhorns at 11 commitments on Tuesday.
Rankings: Here's the industry breakdown...
LSR (5.7): High 3-star, No.67 in Texas
Rivals: (5.7) High 3 star, No.77 in Texas
ESPN: (NR) Not ranked
On3: (88) High 3 star, No.83 in Texas
247: (86) Mid 3 star, No.162 in Texas
247 composite: (.8689) High 3 star, No.131 in Texas
Notable offers: Texas A&M (OV 6/14), Arkansas (OV 6/21), TCU (OV 5/3), LSU (OV 5/31), Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Ole Miss, Oregon and Tennessee
Evaluation: The first thing you notice with Chester is that he has the long type of frame that all schools/teams at this level and beyond covet in their cornerbacks and that his best football is probably in front of him if he can keep progressing in his development. There's natural ease in his ability to settle into man coverage and he looks like a guy that will enter college as a plus-player in man-to-man. You don't see a lot of playmaking from Chester at this point in his development, which is probably why his ranking is below four stars across the board right now among the major recruiting services, but the makings of a high 4-star talent are in place if he can continue his development. Likewise, he's not the most physical player at his position, but he's not timid. He just needs a few seasons in a college weight program. Overall, there's work to do, but the makings of a potentially very good college player are there for the Texas staff to work with.
Why it matters: Chester is the first piece of the 2025 defensive backs puzzle and answers one of the cornerback spaces in the class.
Expectations: It kind of depends on Chester's ability to continue developing quickly. He looks like a player that might need a few years of development and cracking the Texas secondary for early playing time will be difficult with all of the young talent in the program, but Chester shows some of the needed natural skill level to get on the field if his body develops quickly and he takes to the teachings of his coaching. It feels like a go big or go home move in the secondary from a projection standpoint.
Must See Junior Film: Enjoy.