Instant Analysis: This kid kind of reminds me of... Sonny Davis (one for the kids)

Ketchum

May 29, 2001
Cliffs Notes: The Longhorns picked up commitment No.14 on Saturday from one of the top 2026 prospects from the state of Alabama - defensive tackle Vodney Cleveland.

Rankings: Here's the industry breakdown...

Rivals: (5.9) Mid 4-star, No.153 nationally, No. 10 in Alabama
On3: (90) Low 4-stars, NR nationally, No.14 in Alabama
On3 Industry Ranking: (92.67) Low 4 stars, No.120 nationally, No.8 in Alabama
247: (94) Mid 4-stars, No.52 nationally, No.4 in Alabama
ESPN: (81) Low 4-stars, No.201 nationally, No.11 in Alabama

Notable offers: Georgia (OV 6/6), UNC (OV 6/11), Florida (OV 5/30), Auburn (OV 5/16), Alabama, Arkansas, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texa A&M and USC


Evaluation: The kid can move. That's the first thing you notice about the 6-3, 305-pound Cleveland. In fact, this is going to be the most dated reference I've used in a long time, but his body type and athleticism kind of remind me of former Texas signee Sonny Davis, who once upon a time was a seriously bad ass defensive tackle prospect in the Class of 1999 and was teammates with former OU All-American Derrick Strait. Cleveland is a disruptive force who is just a handful for opposing linemen to block because he combined strength, good hands and really quick feet off the ball. He'll need some coaching and developing when it comes to holding down the point of attack, but he's a guy that gets into the backfield and makes plays. There's definite upside here as an interior pass rusher.

Why it matters: There are few positions where talent really comes at a premium like at the defensive tackle position and while it can be a position with some risk, you're not going to find many defensive tackle prospects in America better than Cleveland. He'd be the top guy in the state of Texas at his position if he were from the Lone Star State and he's a consensus Top 5 player at his position from the Southeast, which is where you want to be pulling your interior defensive linemen when you can. He's one of the top early commitments in the Texas class.

Expectations: It kind of depends on how quickly he can adapt to not being able to totally reply on his quickness and athleticism to get by and how well he uses his first off-season to build up strength. The talent is here to be an early contributor, but can he play with the pad level and hold up against stronger players, who are better able to handle his athleticism? I think he's a guy that probably needs a year of development, but I could see him competing for serious playing time in 2027. He's a genuine future NFL prospect to these eyes.

Junior Season Highlights: Enjoy.

 
