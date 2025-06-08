Instant Analysis: We're talking kickers? Yes, we are!

Ketchum
Cliffs Notes: The Longhorns picked up its 10th commitment from the 2025 class with the addition of Ringgold, Georgia Heritage kicker Jake Collett.
Rankings: Here's the industry breakdown...
Rivals: (NR)
On3: (NR)
On3 Industry Ranking: (NR)
247: (NR)
ESPN: (NR)
Notable offers: Army and U.Conn
Evaluation: I don't really know what to tell you about this one. He's not someone that kicking expert Chris Sailer currently has ranked among the top kickers in the country, but he's a guy that Texas special teams coach Jeff Banks is excited about.
Why it matters: The Longhorns will have 4 scholarship specialists leave the program after the season and they'll need to be replaced. Collette is going to need to be part of that equation, although you'd be shocked if they go into the 2026 season with Collette expected to carry a big piece of weight in year one.
Expectations: I don't really have any. High school kickers hit at lower rates than normal prospects and we know that most positional players hit at low rates. Given that the Longhorns might be dealing with 105 scholarships next year, it's possible that this is part of a larger investment in special teams with regards to scholarship usage.