Is Anthony Hill the favorite for the Butkus Award? It's very possible...

May 29, 2001
Texas sophomore linebacker Anthony Hill was named as a semi-finalist for the Butkus Award on Monday and a strong case can be made that he should be one of the favorites for the award.

Through 8 games this season, Hill has recorded 58 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 1 INT, 1 FF and 4 QB hits. When taking a look at the other semifinalists on the list, you'll find that no other linebacker in a power 4 conference has more tackles for loss or sacks.

The award is there for the taking if Hill can finish strongly in these last four games.

Let's take a look at the competition...

The Smaller School Candidates...

146178_960


Shaun Dolac (Buffalo) - 120 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, 2 INT, 3 QB hits

Chandler Martin (Memphis) - 73 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 1 INT, 1 FF, 3 FR, 8 QB hits

Shae Suiaunoa (Wyoming) - 70 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 0 sacks, 2 QB hits

Quick breakdown: Dolac is a high volume tackler and could end up piling up 150+ tackles this season in a pile of games that no one has seen all season. The real player to watch might be Chandler, who leads all semi-finalists in tackles for loss and sacks through 8 games. If one of these three players is going to emerge as a potential finalist, it might be Martin.

The Big Dogs...

MNIQONW2N2GUQSMYBWNDO64P3U.JPG


Jihaad Campbell (Alabama) - 66 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 1 INT, 1 FF, 1 FR

Deontae Lawson (Alabama) - 66 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 FF

Jalon Walker (Georgia) - 34 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 2 FR, 6 QB hits

Aiden Fisher (Indiana) - 84 tackles for loss, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 3 QB hits

Jay Higgins (Iowa) - 94 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 3 INT, 2 FF, 1 FR, 3 QB hits

Chris Paul Jr. (Ole Miss) - 65 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 1 FR, 8 QB hits

Sean Brown (NC State) - 63 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, 2 FF, 2 FR, 13 QB hits

Carson Schwesinger (UCLA) - 85 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 1 FF, 1 QB hit

Quick breakdown: It's kind of hard to separate these players through eight games. All of them are having fine seasons, but none jump out in such a way that they are obvious finalists at this point. The only player in this group playing within a Top 10 defense nationally is Fisher (Indiana), but his game-changing plays pale in comparison to his competition. Walker (Georgia) might be the most talented player on the list, but his numbers don't really jump out from the crowd.

The Pretenders...

resize


Barrett Carter (Clemson) - 41 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 3 sacks

Sonny Styles (Ohio State) - 45 tackles, 1 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 FR

Danny Stutsman (Oklahoma) - 77 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 3 QB hits

Quick breakdown: All three are good players, but it's hard to make the case for any of them.

Current Projected Finalists...

resize


Sean Brown (NC State)
Anthony Hill (Texas)
Chandler Martin (Memphis)
Chris Paul Jr. (Ole Miss)
Jalon Walker (Georgia)

Finalists will be named November 25th and the winners will be named on December 10th.
 
