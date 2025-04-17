Is Emmett Mosley the most underrated Portal pick-up Texas has ever signed?

Here me out on this one... it's been my position for the last few days that the Longhorns landed a real difference-maker in Stanford wide receiver Emmett Mosley and that the rest of the nation is sleeping a little on what the Longhorns acquired.



My primary thought o this was that if Mosley had carried any kind of a big rep in recruiting, a lot more nationally would be made out of Texas landing Mosley.



So, I did some research on the top true freshman receivers in America last season and this is where Mosley ranked among all of his peers, despite only playing in 9 games.



Receptions



1. Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State) - 76

2T. Emmett Mosley (Stanford) - 48

2T. Ryan Williams (Alabama) - 48

4. T.J. Moore (Clemson) - 45

5T. Nick Marsh (Michigan State) - 41

5T. Bryant Wesco (Clemson) - 41

7. Cam Coleman (Auburn) - 37

8. Joseph Williams (Tulsa) - 30

9. Ryan Wingo (Texas) - 29



Yards



1. Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State) - 1,315

2. Ryan Williams (Alabama) - 865

3. Bryant Wesco (Clemson) - 708

4. T.J. Moore (Clemson) - 651

5. Nick Marsh (Michigan State) - 649

6. Cam Coleman (Auburn) - 598

7. Joseph Williams (Tulsa) - 588

8. Emmett Mosley (Stanford) - 525 yards

9. Ryan Wingo (Texas) - 472



Touchdowns



1. Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State) - 15

2T. Cam Coleman (Auburn) - 8

2T Ryan Williams (Alabama) - 8

4. Emmett Mosley (Stanford) - 6

5T. T.J. Moore (Clemson) - 5

5T. Bryant Wesco (Clemson) - 5

5T. Joseph Williams (Tulsa) - 5

8. Nick Marsh (Michigan State) - 3

9. Ryan Wingo (Texas) - 2



Best 3 game stretch



This is an important category from my vantage point because Mosley played his best football in the final three games of the season for the Cardinal, long after everyone quit paying attention to what was happening on the field.



Here are the best three game stretches of football played by any true freshman last season at wide receiver. As you'll see, Mosley doesn't have to take a back seat to pretty much anyone.



1. Joseph Williams (Tulsa) - (11/2-11/23 - at UAB/vs. East Carolina/at South Florida) - 17 receptions for 396 yards and 5 TD

2. Ryan Williams (Alabama) - (9/14-9/28 - at Wisconsin/at Georgia/at Vanderbilt) - 13 receptions for 337 yards and 3 TD

3. Emmett Mosley (Stanford) - (11/16-11-30 at Louisville/at California/at San Jose State) - 26 receptions for 332 yards and 5 TD

4. Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State) - (11-30-1/1 - va. Michigan/vs. Tennessee/vs. Oregon) - 18 receptions for 325 yards and 5 TD

5. Cam Coleman (Auburn) - (11-16-11/30 - La- Monroe/vs. Texas A&M/at Alabama) - 22 receptions for 306 yards and 6 TD

6. Bryant Wesco (Clemson) - (11/23-12/7 - Vs. Citsadeal/vs. South Carolina/vs. SMU) - 16 receptions for 285 yards and 3 TD

7. Nick Marsh (Michigan State) - (10/19-11/2 - vs. Iowa/at Michigan/at Indiana) 17 receptions for 233 yards and 2 TD

8. T.J. Moore (Clemson) - (11/30-12/21 - vs. South Carolina/vs. SMU/Vs. Texas) 18 receptions for 213 yards and 1 TD

9. Ryan Wingo (Texas) - (8/31-9/14 - Colorado State/at Michigan/aUTSA) 7 receptions for 197 yards and 1 TD



Overall



Forget about bowl games, if Mosley had played the full 12-game schedule in 2024 instead of only playing 9 games (first appearance was on 9/28 at Clemson when he caught 7 passes for 48 yards and a touchdown in his debut), he would have likely finished second in catches, in the top 4 for yardage and possibly in the top 2 in receiving touchdowns.



The only receiver in Texas history with more than his 48 receptions as a true freshman is Xavier Worthy with 62 in 2021.



The only receivers in Texas history with more than his 6 touchdowns as a true freshman are Worthy (12 in 1021) and Roy Williams (8 in 2000).



The only receivers in Texas history with more than his 525 yards as a true freshman are Worthy (981 in 2021), Williams (809 in 2000) and BJ Johnson (698) in 2000.



No Texas freshman receiver has ever caught more than the 26 passes he caught in a three-game stretch to end the season and no Texas receiver has ever scored more touchdowns in a three-game sequence.



The only problem Mosley has is the lack of a hype man. Well, I'm here to solve that issue.