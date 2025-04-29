Is the Texas Defensive Line Too Big To Fail? (FALL DEPTH CHART PROJECTION v1.0 -- DEFENSE)

Alex Dunlap
Any Updates on Desmond Harrison?
2025 Fall Camp Depth Chart Projection (Defense V.1)
- As always an "OR" between players means they are interchangeable and probably represents a camp battle-type of situation we'll have to monitor. It does not matter who is listed first. IT DOES NOT MATTER WHO IS LISTED FIRST WHEN THERE IS AN "OR" BETWEEN TWO PLAYERS!!!
A few notes about putting together the first version of the fall camp depth chart projection:
- One of the first issues to confront is where stud freshman DL Justus Terry will line up to start his career at Texas. We have reported through spring football that he was lining up at both the defensive end and the defensive tackle. Meanwhile, Coach Sark has highlighted Terry as showing versatility to play in both spots as well. What is hard just under three months out from the start of fall camp is now deciding whether he'd be more needed at the SDE spot (listed as the Jack DE) where Texas will have Ethan Burke, one of the stars of spring ball in newcomer Lance Jackson, and a returning Colton Vasek who was seeming to finally be coming into his own to end the 2024 season just in time to have shoulder surgery that kept him out of spring ball -- OR -- at the DT spot where there's been a large infusion of new transfer portal talent. Terry came to Texas at a lighter weight than some expected at 268 pounds, so I'd imagine that some of this will have to do with where his weight is coming into late July when camp kicks off. If he weighs 285 pounds by then, he probably plays DT, but may do so more situationally as he physically develops in NASCAR, dime and "dollar" packages which utilize smaller, faster personnel across the defensive front. For the time being, we'll list him as an option at both spots.
- At the same SDE spot, Colton Vasek picked a bad time to get injured again as Lance Jackson was coming into the fray. He's going to have a dogfight to get onto the two-deep based on what we know of Jackson's recruiting profile and what we've heard behind the scenes from spring ball.
- The bad news is that no Texas interior DL seems to have separated through spring as the projected starter at DT, but the good news is Texas landed Maraad Watson from Syracuse. He'll slide into my first version of the depth chart here as a confident projection to start at the three-technique.
- Say what you will about the interior defensive line, but you're not allowed to say that the team hasn't thrown every spaghetti noodle up against the wall to see what's going to stick. Something tells me that out of 10 candidates, Kenny Baker will have a solid rotation of 4-5 core contributors coached up and ready to go by kickoff in Columbus. Picking the exact players who will emerge is the tricky part, but they've loaded up so much numbers-wise that the unit might now be too big to fail.
- At edge-rusher, we'll have Trey Moore listed in this role behind Colin Simmons, but also at the column we've labeled "OLB" for outside linebacker given his reported new role in a new-ish type of position within the Longhorns defense. Texas has always utilized personnel at times that featured three LBs, but it appears it may be more frequent in 2025.
- The same is true of Brad Spence, who we reported during spring camp was lining up at both the linebacker and off the edge in practice. Later on, Coach Sark had mentioned that Spence was also being utilized in the same role that has been designed for Trey Moore at outside linebacker. We'll list him as an "OR" on the depth chart with Moore at the OLB as they'll likely platoon that role based on how the staff sees their respective games fitting into the various situational packages.
- Jelani McDonald has played a lot of safety this spring, but for the fall projection, we're slotting him in at nickel all the way. He'd be a betting favorite if such markets existed for wagers on Longhorns to break out in 2025.
- The depth at CB is fascinating. Kobe Black feels like the de facto CB3 for the group and likely first man off the bench behind Guilbeau and Muhammad, but other than him, the pecking order feels far from set coming out of spring ball. Warren Roberson seems to have gotten most of the helium with the second team alongside Black from sources at practice, but it was also mentioned that Santana Wilson would work in with the twos. Aside from all this, who's comfortable counting out a true stud freshman in Kade Phillips as an early contributor as primary depth? One of many question marks that still exists despite a spring that brought a lot of answers regarding expectations for 2025.