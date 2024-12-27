Isaiah Bond participated in Friday's practice

Anwar Richardson
Texas receiver Isaiah Bond participated in the short practice period media members were allowed to watch on Friday.
Bond looked fine in routes on air. However, we left practice before Texas conducted any team periods.
Right tackle Cam Williams was limited during the portion of practice we watched. It appears Texas is taking a cautious approach before the playoff game.
