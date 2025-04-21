It's Happening? Texas set to host Portal Top DT

Ketchum

Ketchum

Resident Blockhead
Staff
May 29, 2001
298,034
554,013
8,000,000
Just had a source confirm with me that Syracuse DT Maraad Watson is scheduled to take a visit to Texas on Tuesday.

At this point, no other visits are believed to be scheduled.

Watson has emerged as one of the top interior DT targets in either Portal cycle after emerging as a starter for Syracuse as a true freshman in 2024. One of the things that stands out about the 6-3, 313-pound Watson is that he played hundreds of snaps at 1-tech, 3-tech and even some 5-tech in his first season.
 
  • Like
  • Love
  • Wow
Reactions: quintiliani1, NotSOFlashy, Orange Bull and 178 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Ketchum

Portal Kombat: Another WR and DT lined up and ready to go?

Replies
87
Views
11K
Inside the 40 Acres
mld7426
mld7426
Ketchum
  • Sticky

***** Official CFB Spring Portal Thread *****

Replies
1K
Views
61K
Inside the 40 Acres
Suchomel
Suchomel
Ketchum

Portal Kombat: 3 in, 1 Out and so much more

Replies
77
Views
8K
Inside the 40 Acres
Ketchum
Ketchum
Ketchum

Portal Kombat: Auburn Gone, DT/TE visit and OU is broke?

Replies
35
Views
4K
Inside the 40 Acres
Ketchum
Ketchum
Suchomel

The Weekend - Longhorns legacies set to visit UT's "rivals"

Replies
13
Views
2K
Inside the 40 Acres
Ketchum
Ketchum

Latest posts

Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back