It's Happening? Texas set to host Portal Top DT

Just had a source confirm with me that Syracuse DT Maraad Watson is scheduled to take a visit to Texas on Tuesday.



At this point, no other visits are believed to be scheduled.



Watson has emerged as one of the top interior DT targets in either Portal cycle after emerging as a starter for Syracuse as a true freshman in 2024. One of the things that stands out about the 6-3, 313-pound Watson is that he played hundreds of snaps at 1-tech, 3-tech and even some 5-tech in his first season.