Jimbo Fisher wants to renew rivalry with Texas

DESTIN, FL - Day two of the SEC Spring Meetings is in the books and several topics were discussed by the coaches. I will start with the topic that most Longhorn fans will focus on.



Every coach who addressed the media on Tuesday was asked about an eight-game conference schedule versus nine games. That is by far the biggest topic at this year’s meetings. An eight-game conference schedule means schools will only have one permanent rivalry game. However, a nine-game conference schedule gives programs the luxury is having three permanent rivalry games.



Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher was non-committal when asked if he preferred an eight or nine-game conference schedule.



“That's up to them,” Fisher said. “We're still discussing it. They’re going through all the pros and cons and all that stuff and I'm just listening. I'm open to whatever they think is best … Until I hear all the information about why you would eight or why you would now, I don't want to make that call until they have to make a decision. That's their choice and the administration's choice. I haven’t had a chance to hear all that. We’ll hear all that tomorrow.”



However, Fisher was asked a direct question.



If you’re allowed only one permanent rival, who does A&M want?



“I mean, when Texas comes into the thing, of course you'd want Texas,” Fisher said. “I mean because that's the traditional rivals. But there's a lot of great ones in the SEC, too. Whatever the model goes. If it’s 1-7 or 3-6. I mean if it’s 3-6, there are different school you have you mix in. LSU has become a great rivalry for us. I mean, different schools in there.



“But I think if you go traditional rivals of A&M, you would probably say Texas.”



Then it took a weird turn.



A reporter I am not familiar with responded to Fisher’s comment by saying a 3-6 model would make the most sense because Texas wouldn’t pick A&M. It was a comment and not a question, which is not the way most reporters try to get answers during an interview.



Fisher responded to that reporter’s comment/opinion.



“That’s fine with me,” Fisher said. “We're not going to live our life worried about Texas. We're going to live our life worrying about A&M and what's best for A&M, and that's great. That has nothing to do with them. They're a great school. They do what they need to do. We need to do what we need to do.”



--- There were plenty of discussions about NIL by coaches who want to reign it in. Most coaches believe the system is broken. However, nobody agreed on a method to put that genie back in the bottle.





--- Coaches are emphasizing to their staff and players the dangers of using gambling apps after recent betting scandals at multiple programs.



--- The other hot topic was tampering. Every coach acknowledged it occurs but said the rules are hard to enforce when third parties are involved with athletes.

