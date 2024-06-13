Just a Bit Outside: Are you not entertained?

Orangebloods The definitive source for all Texas news.

Orangebloods The definitive source for all Texas news.

Orangebloods The definitive source for all Texas news.

Orangebloods The definitive source for all Texas news.

Well, it's that time of the week again with the only difference being yours truly is going to be filling in for Travis this week.Hopefully I can live up to the standard, but I will say that I have my work cut out for me. This will be playing a bit off of his previous #Winning! column.With that being said, pour up some coffee and get ready to scroll because this one is going to be lengthy (haha).===========================================================================In the year 2000, Maximus Decimus Meridius played by Russell Crowe dropped one of the most memorable lines in cinematic history."Are you not entertained?"For the majority of Texas fans, the answer should be unequivocally, YES!BUT...Even though Texas has now won three out of the last four Director's Cups I agree with Kobe Bryant when it comes to the men's athletic trifecta (Football, Basketball, Baseball), and I'm sure CDC feels the exact same way.p.s. I thought @AlexDunlap would like this ... BUT a storied achievement nonetheless. I'm not all too familiar with the College Sports Communicators Hall of Fame, but it seems that everybody associated with the Texas Athletic Department is getting recognized and rightfully so.Digressing -- it's time for Longhorn baseball, basketball, and football to return/join the fold.Starting with basketball ...I posted this in an article in early May, highlighting what Texas basketball has done during both the Rick Barnes era, and what followed.Rick Barnes Era:2002 Lost in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament2003 Lost in the National Semi Final of the NCAA Tournament2004 Lost in the Regional Semi Final of the NCAA Tournament2005 Lost in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament2006 Lost in the Regional Final of the NCAA Tournament2007 Lost in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament2008 Lost in the Regional Final of the NCAA Tournament2009 Lost in the Second Round of the NCAA TournamentAfter the 2009 season, the Longhorns have missed the tournament three times, and made a Regional Final just once.Moving to baseball ...Augie Garrido Era:1997 Nada1998 Nada1999 Houston Regional2000 College World Series (4th)2001 Palo Alto Regional Finals2002 National Champions2003 College World Series (3rd)2004 College World Series Runner-Up2005 National Champions2006 Austin Regional2007 Round Rock Regional Finals2008 Houston Regional Finals2009 National Champion Runner-Up2010 Austin Super Regional2011 College World Series2012 Nada2013 Nada2014 College World Series2015 Dallas Regional2016 NadaAfter the 2016 season, the Longhorns have three College World Series appearances. Not bad. But not the standard that's been set historically, and the standard that's been set inside the building. Otherwise we wouldn't be hearing grumblings about a new coach at the Disch.Finally for football ...Mack Brown Era:1998 Cotton Bowl1999 Cotton Bowl2000 Holiday Bowl2001 Holiday Bowl2002 Cotton Bowl2003 Holiday Bowl2004 Rose Bowl2005 Rose Bowl National Champions2006 Alamo Bowl2007 Holiday Bowl2008 Fiesta Bowl2009 Rose Bowl National Champion Runner Up2010 Nada2011 Holiday Bowl2012 Alamo Bowl2013 Alamo BowlAfter the 2013 season, Texas has won one conference championship and has a single CFP appearance. That all being said, things look like they are on the right track.The standard of success within the Texas athletic department is that of championships at both the national, and conference level. It's time for the trifecta to live up to that standard consistently. Well, how do they do that? You start with recruiting at a high level so with the scuttlebutt around a possible replacement at head coach for the baseball team, let’s look at basketball and football respectively. We’ll be letter grading both, and yes … the transfer portal will be a part of the discussion/grading with a sample size over the last four years. In fact, why don’t we grade both.Now, hear me out …Since football is going to be WAY longer than basketball because of the sheer size of recruiting classes, I’m going to link the commit list/transfer list in that section.BASKETBALLIt’s important to note, that during this four-year stretch that Texas has had two different head coaches. BUT … the sentiment remains the same regardless of who was spearheading the program and recruiting if we’re going to make the claim that success must START at recruiting. The case can be made that head coaching deficiencies can be masked with excellent talent. The grading for transfers will absolutely be in retrospect … how could it not be?2021 -Transfers: Marcus Carr, Tre Mitchell, Devin Askew, Timmy Allen, Christian Bishop, Dylan Disu (WOW!)Transfer Grade: A-Summary: This was the beginning of the Chris Beard era, and there was a lot of promising basketball being played by the Longhorns. Promising in that maybe the Horns wouldn’t be great right NOW …. but greatness was coming. All they needed to do was add a few quality pieces, which they did. Jaylon Tyson played sparingly for the Longhorns but considering what he’s been able to do at both Texas Tech and Cal, he’s had a pretty damn good college career individually.2022 -Transfers: Tyrese Hunter, Sir’Jabari RiceTransfer Grade: BSummary: Adding Tyrese Hunter and Sir’Jabari Rice along with beating Gonzaga at the Moody Center felt like an atomic explosion within the heart of every Longhorn basketball fan. Around the country people were beginning to understand that this Texas team was going to be different than others, and this recruiting class had the potential to be special. Now while the Longhorns made their run, the recruiting class was kind of meh and was overshadowed by the Arterio Morris domestic violence situation. A shame that this class didn’t turn out the way it should have. That being said, from a player profile and pedigree standpoint Beard hit two home runs in this class. BUT… character plays an important part. Ironic.2023 -Transfers: Ithiel Horton, Chendall Weaver, Ze’rik Onyema, Max Abmas, Kadin ShedrickTransfer Grade: BSummary: This is one of the more interesting transfer/recruiting classes to reflect on. On one hand, you had some very solid contribution from some quality ball players. On the other hand, there was something missing here. Well, it was a dominant off-ball scorer. Texas fans thought that they had that in Max Abmas but what they found is that he was utilized as a primary ball handler which was a bit disappointing. Ideally you’d have Tyrese Hunter completely handling that responsibility and doing something away from the ball to find Abmas open shots. Regardless, Texas made a decent run in the tournament … but not good enough.2024 -Transfers: Tramon Mark, Jayson Kent, Julian Larry, Jordan Pope, Malik Presley, Jamie Vinson, TBD…Transfer Grade: A-Summary: TBDOverall Grade: TBDIn closing …The basketball team has put together a very solid roster … but missing on JT Toppin still hurts. Texas was able to fill the Toppin void with a player that’s FULL of potential in Jamie Vinson, but has some work to do in securing a PROVEN front court player. Toppin is what makes classes go from B- to B+/As. Not because of JUST his individual skill set, but because of how he would fit into a role that would be ideal for complementary basketball. I’d rather have more B+s. As get you to Elite 8s … Bs have you playing for potential Sweet 16s. Does this make sense? The Longhorns haven’t had a player drafted since 2021. I’m not trying to dog on anybody but I feel like everybody saw the same thing that I did, and that is that it just wasn’t good enough. More As please. For now, 2024 remains to be seen.===========================================================================FOOTBALL:Whew … this is going to be a journey.I don’t think that anybody would disagree with the fact that Steve Sarkisian has this team looking like it’s in a good spot as Texas enters the SEC. But looking good and ready for the Big 12 and the SEC are two totally different conversations. Let’s take a look at how he’s done over the past three seasons (including one Tom Herman class) and maybe we’ll have some answers as to just HOW ready the Longhorns look. The commit page is linked on a per year basis.2021 -Transfers: Keilan Robinson, Devin Richardson, Ben Davis, Ray Thornton, Ovie Oghuofo, Darion DunnTransfer Grade: C+Summary: This was Steve Sarkisian’s transition class, and a class that was made up mainly of the remnants of Tom Herman’s class. So far, this class has produced five draft picks, two first-rounders, one second-rounder, a fourth-rounder and a fifth-rounder. (Byron Murphy, Xavier Worthy, Jonathon Brooks, Jatavion Sanders, Keilan Robinson).2022 -Transfers: Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, Agiye Hall, Jahleel Billingsley, Isaiah Neyor, Ryan Watts, Quinn Ewers, Tarique MiltonTransfer Grade: B+Summary: This was Steve Sarkisian’s first full recruiting class and boy what a class it was. Couple that with the arrival of Quinn Ewers and Ryan Watts, we’re looking at a potential total of seven draft picks (Quinn Ewers, Ryan Watts, Devon Campbell, Kelvin Banks, Ethan Burke, Cam Williams, Jaydon Blue).2023 -Transfers: Trill Carter, Adonai Mitchell, Jalen Catalon, Gavin Holmes, Ryan SanbornTransfer Grade: BSummary: Another phenomenal recruiting class coupled with a descent transfer class as Adonai Mitchell basically makes it good by himself. It’s a bit premature to start calling out who will be drafted in this class but for the sake of this exercise, we’ll play along. I’m counting six thus far as the sample size (outside of Arch Manning) isn’t enough to even make a hypothetical. Those six are Arch Manning, Derek Williams, Johntay Cook, Malik Muhammad, CJ Baxter, and Anthony Hill. You piggy back that with Adonai Mitchell, and you’re looking at …2024 -Transfers: Jayvion Cole, Jermayne Lole, Bill Norton, Tiaoalii Savea, Amari Niblack, Isaiah Bond, Kendrick Blackshire (lol), Silas Bolden, Matthew Golden, Trey Moore, Andrew Makuba.Transfer Grade: Holy shit …Summary: TBDIn closing…Ushering in the first season of Longhorn football in the SEC is a daunting task to say the least. But if you have a straight A student leading the charge I’d say you’re in pretty good shape. Steve Sarkisian has done a great job since arriving in Austin, and I expect great to soon be exceptional.TWEETS OF INTEREST:Phrasing…