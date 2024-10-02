Kelvin Banks and Amazing 80's Nostalgia (DEEP DIG)

Alex Dunlap

Alex Dunlap

Any Updates on Desmond Harrison?
Staff
Jan 18, 2005
30,375
96,813
113
Travis Settlement, TX
SPONSORED BY MYPERFECTFRANCHISE.NET
Are you…
  • Ready to leave the corporate Rat Race for the American Dream?
  • Looking for a side hustle while working your current job?
  • Wanting to diversify, build wealth, and/or leave a legacy?
Andy can help!!!
Andy is a franchise consultant (as well as franchise owner) and helps people find franchises that fit their skill sets, financial requirements, time to commit and more….
His services are 100% free and he’s here to help if you have any questions about business ownership.
image_from_ios.jpg


Learn more about Andy and franchise ownership through these resources:
Andy's Story
Why a Franchise
Service Based vs Brick and Mortar
Semi Absentee Ownership
The Process and How It works


Andy Luedecke
www.MyPerfectFranchise.Net
p: 404-973-9901
e: andy@myperfectfranchise.net
Book time with me at: Andy's Calendar

*****

Click Images to Enlarge

Skill Player Snap Counts and Game-by-Game Percentages of Offensive Snaps (Through Week 5)

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: HilfredTheQuick, Leapyearlefty, Javi_Ma15 and 15 others
Alex Dunlap said:
SPONSORED BY MYPERFECTFRANCHISE.NET
Are you…
  • Ready to leave the corporate Rat Race for the American Dream?
  • Looking for a side hustle while working your current job?
  • Wanting to diversify, build wealth, and/or leave a legacy?
Andy can help!!!
Andy is a franchise consultant (as well as franchise owner) and helps people find franchises that fit their skill sets, financial requirements, time to commit and more….
His services are 100% free and he’s here to help if you have any questions about business ownership.
image_from_ios.jpg


Learn more about Andy and franchise ownership through these resources:
Andy's Story
Why a Franchise
Service Based vs Brick and Mortar
Semi Absentee Ownership
The Process and How It works


Andy Luedecke
www.MyPerfectFranchise.Net
p: 404-973-9901
e: andy@myperfectfranchise.net
Book time with me at: Andy's Calendar

*****

Click Images to Enlarge

Skill Player Snap Counts and Game-by-Game Percentages of Offensive Snaps (Through Week 5)

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Click to expand...
 
Alex Dunlap said:
SPONSORED BY MYPERFECTFRANCHISE.NET
Are you…
  • Ready to leave the corporate Rat Race for the American Dream?
  • Looking for a side hustle while working your current job?
  • Wanting to diversify, build wealth, and/or leave a legacy?
Andy can help!!!
Andy is a franchise consultant (as well as franchise owner) and helps people find franchises that fit their skill sets, financial requirements, time to commit and more….
His services are 100% free and he’s here to help if you have any questions about business ownership.
image_from_ios.jpg


Learn more about Andy and franchise ownership through these resources:
Andy's Story
Why a Franchise
Service Based vs Brick and Mortar
Semi Absentee Ownership
The Process and How It works


Andy Luedecke
www.MyPerfectFranchise.Net
p: 404-973-9901
e: andy@myperfectfranchise.net
Book time with me at: Andy's Calendar

*****

Click Images to Enlarge

Skill Player Snap Counts and Game-by-Game Percentages of Offensive Snaps (Through Week 5)

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Click to expand...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Alex Dunlap

Cam Williams, DJ Campbell and the Cost of Doing Business (DEEP DIG)

Replies
52
Views
4K
Inside the 40 Acres
Ghost of Nappa
Ghost of Nappa
Alex Dunlap

These Two Things Are Sensational (DEEP DIG)

Replies
75
Views
5K
Inside the 40 Acres
Rudygamble
R
Alex Dunlap

This Has Been A Long Time Coming (DEEP DIG)

Replies
71
Views
5K
Inside the 40 Acres
Juarez Your Problem
Juarez Your Problem
Alex Dunlap

Gunnar Helm Lightning Bolt (DEEP DIG)

Replies
83
Views
5K
Inside the 40 Acres
King Jaffe Joffer
King Jaffe Joffer
Alex Dunlap

Colin Simmons Alien Mode (DEEP DIG)

Replies
76
Views
4K
Inside the 40 Acres
Alex Dunlap
Alex Dunlap

Latest posts

Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back