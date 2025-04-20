Ketch's 10 Thoughts From The Weekend (A playoff team is getting a lot better)

Happy Easter!



The NCAA needs to go retro and change defensive pass interference back to a "spot foul" like it used to be. If you are a DB and the other team is on a last minute drive to win the game and you get beat - all you have to do is interfere and/or tackle the wide receiver only giving up 15 yards vs the game-winning TD. It was stupid they ever changed it and is a huge advantage for the defense and disadvantage to the WR, especially late in the first-half or end of the game.



