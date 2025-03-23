Ketch's 10 Thoughts From The Weekend ("F*** Texas and all of its money.")

No mention of Gable Steveson losing to Wyatt Hendrickson for the D1 Heavyweight National Title in the Scattorshooting section makes me sad



- Wyatt Hendrickson, is a second lieutenant in the Air Force, transferred to Ok State this year after a 31-2 record and 3rd place finish last year



- Gable hasn't lost since 2019 when he lost to the same guy twice during his freshman season. His record is now 103-3 as his collegiate career comes to an end.



- Gable's been on an 85-match college win streak since his freshman year with 2 losses to a senior his freshman year. He left college 2 years ago to go to the Olympics and he won Gold.

2x National Champion, would have been a 3x had covid not ended that season just after the Conference Championships. 4x Big 10 Champ. 2020 Olympic Gold Champion and this would have been his hypothetical 4th National Title.



S/O Lieutenant Wyatt Hendrickson for being only the second human to beat Gable in Folkstyle wrestling in at least 6 years

