Ketch's 10 Thoughts From The Weekend (Jonah Williams.... the most important 5 star?)

Ketchum
Resident Blockhead
Staff
-
- May 29, 2001
-
- 289,438
-
- 494,636
-
- 113
With less than two weeks to go before the season-opener against Colorado State, I found myself thinking about three weeks ago a lot this weekend.
The twins weren't in school yet and The Olympics were just revving up. Perhaps most important to the conversation we're about to engage in, the 2024 Texas Longhorns hadn't yet suited up for a single practice.
In thinking about those Stone Age days from July, I found myself wondering about what we were pondering before training camp began and what the best hopes of the Orangebloods universe might have sounded like.
"No big injuries."
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Last edited: